Accredited Home Elevator Company Announces Acquisition of Sunrise Elevator Company

New Jersey and Florida's most prominent home elevator manufacturing, servicing, and installation company, Accredited Home Elevator, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sunrise Elevator Company. The acquisition will allow Accredited Home Elevator Company to expand its efforts in Florida.
Sunrise is a premier residential elevator service provider in the Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers Markets. Fred and Tina Slater have operated Sunrise Elevator for over 35 years and have a reputation for providing excellent customer service. Sunrise's technical base in various manufactured equipment is second to none in the market. Fred Slater, "Accredited Home Elevator is a great fit for Sunrise's customer-centric philosophy and will provide an excellent home for our employees and ongoing reputation in the market."
The synergy between company philosophies made the opportunity to acquire Sunrise Elevator Company particularly exciting for the Executive Team at Accredited Home Elevator.
CEO Michael Gurzo continues, "We look forward to the opportunity to put our decades of experience in the industry to work for more Florida customers."
"As we continue to expand our presence in Florida, the acquisition of Sunrise Elevator Company will allow us to continue our expansion in Florida by greatly improving our service capabilities within the Florida market," says Scott Wallace Sr., founder of Accredited Home Elevator.
Scott Wallace Jr., the Principal of Accredited Home Elevator, echoes the sentiments of Gurzo and Sr.: "For more than two decades, we have been a trusted source for the designing, manufacturing, and installation of residential and commercial lifts. We are passionate about providing our customers the best service in the industry, and we can't wait to put that passion to work for the people of Tarpon Springs and beyond."
Those who are interested in learning more about the expert elevator services provided by Accredited Home Elevator Company are encouraged to visit: https://www.accelevator.com/
Accredited Home Elevator is actively looking for acquisitions in the Florida market as well as the entire eastern seaboard, from Florida up to New York. Please reach out to Scott Wallace, Jr at [email protected] for any acquisition opportunities.
About Accredited Home Elevator:
Accredited Home Elevator Company specializes in designing, manufacturing, servicing, and installing residential elevators throughout the east coast with operation centers in New Jersey, Philadelphia, PA, Sarasota, Tampa, Fort Myers, and Southeast Florida.
