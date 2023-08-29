Accredited Home Elevator Company Announces Acquisition of Sunrise Elevator Company

We look forward to the opportunity to put our decades of experience in the industry to work for more Florida customers. Tweet this

The synergy between company philosophies made the opportunity to acquire Sunrise Elevator Company particularly exciting for the Executive Team at Accredited Home Elevator.

CEO Michael Gurzo continues, "We look forward to the opportunity to put our decades of experience in the industry to work for more Florida customers."

"As we continue to expand our presence in Florida, the acquisition of Sunrise Elevator Company will allow us to continue our expansion in Florida by greatly improving our service capabilities within the Florida market," says Scott Wallace Sr., founder of Accredited Home Elevator.

Scott Wallace Jr., the Principal of Accredited Home Elevator, echoes the sentiments of Gurzo and Sr.: "For more than two decades, we have been a trusted source for the designing, manufacturing, and installation of residential and commercial lifts. We are passionate about providing our customers the best service in the industry, and we can't wait to put that passion to work for the people of Tarpon Springs and beyond."

Those who are interested in learning more about the expert elevator services provided by Accredited Home Elevator Company are encouraged to visit: https://www.accelevator.com/

Accredited Home Elevator is actively looking for acquisitions in the Florida market as well as the entire eastern seaboard, from Florida up to New York. Please reach out to Scott Wallace, Jr at [email protected] for any acquisition opportunities.

About Accredited Home Elevator:

Accredited Home Elevator Company specializes in designing, manufacturing, servicing, and installing residential elevators throughout the east coast with operation centers in New Jersey, Philadelphia, PA, Sarasota, Tampa, Fort Myers, and Southeast Florida.

Mike Gurzo, Accredited Home Elevator, (800) 488-5905, [email protected], https://www.accelevator.com/

