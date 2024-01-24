Accredo Packaging Completes $10 Million Expansion in Sugar Land, Texas

"More than a decade ago, we planted our roots here. We are growing rapidly, and the Sugar Land market has provided us with the workforce and space we need to continue that upward trajectory," said Rex Varn, executive vice president of Accredo Packaging. Post this

"More than a decade ago, we planted our roots here, and we are continuously proud to call Sugar Land our home," said Rex Varn, executive vice president of Accredo Packaging. "We are growing rapidly, and the Sugar Land market has provided us with the workforce and space we need to continue that upward trajectory."

As a manufacturer of packaging for a diverse range of grocery items – including snacks, confectionery, baked and frozen foods, pet food and treats, and bottled water film – Accredo Packaging's sustainability practices are incorporated throughout its operations. Packaging options include recyclable, compostable, and sustainably produced alternatives, surpassing environmental standards set by conventional products. The company's advanced printing technology reduces ink and solvent usage by more than a third when compared with standard presses.

"Accredo Packaging is one of Sugar Land's largest employers and a critical partner to our city," said Elizabeth Huff, director of economic development and tourism for SLOED. "The company's decision to continue expanding here aligns with our commitment to development and business growth and serves as a testament to our thriving business ecosystem and talent pool."

SLOED has helped facilitate the company's several expansions, working with its leadership and the City of Sugar Land on various tax abatement agreements, including a LEED tax abatement incentive to encourage green development.

Located 20 minutes southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is home to 8.9 million square feet of industrial property, 8 million square feet of retail and 7.9 million square feet of office real estate. Robust infrastructure such as the I-69/US 59 highway facilitates transportation into the eastern parts of Texas, while an array of deep-water access ports, railways, and regional/international airports are accessible within an hour's drive. With no corporate or personal income tax, the region offers a broad range of incentives and financing options for companies seeking to expand.

About Accredo Packaging, Inc.

Accredo Packaging, a member of the API GROUP™, offerings include more sustainable packaging solutions for various products from snack foods and confectionery items to frozen foods and pet treats in retail grocers. They produce overwraps for paper towels, shrink bundle film for bottled water, and are leaders in recyclable and compostable stand-up pouches having introduced the first reverse printed and laminated all-recyclable pouch and the first ASTM-certified compostable stand-up pouch. Learn more at http://www.accredopackaging.com.

About Sugar Land Economic Development (SLOED)

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development (SLOED) serves as Sugar Land Texas' economic development organization. SLOED focuses on cultivating a thriving business community, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life within the region through industries including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, business and professional services and information technology. For more information visit: http://www.sugarlandecodev.com.

Media Contact

