Accretive Appoints Scott Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer

Advertising Veteran to Scale Solution Adoption as OOH Becomes Accepted as a Performance Channel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accretive, an out-of-home (OOH) data and technology company, today announced the appointment of Scott Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer.

Hansen has over two decades of experience leading sales strategies and driving growth for companies across the advertising industry. Since 2020, he has served as an advisor to Accretive, focused on business development and partnerships to increase industry awareness surrounding Accretive's unique points of differentiation and measurability. As CRO, he'll lead Accretive's commercial strategy and oversee all revenue-generating initiatives.

Prior, Hansen was SVP Strategic Sales at Precise TV, where he led the company's enterprise sales strategy and US expansion, as well as cultivated and fostered new partner acquisition. Before that, he was CEO of Triton Advertising, which was later acquired by Precise TV. He's also held roles at Kinetic Social, as SVP of SAS Platform Revenue, and Videology Group as Director of Enterprise Solutions following its acquisition of LucidMedia, where he was VP of West Coast Sales.

"The ultimate point of advertising is to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful ways - and then prove that connection was valuable," said Craig Benner, CEO and founder of Accretive. "That's what Accretive excels at. Scott's experience in building client-focused sales strategies will be invaluable as we enable more advertisers--across more verticals--to realize the full potential of OOH in their media mix, from planning to execution to outcomes."

"OOH is on the cusp of a major transformation and Accretive is one of the only players positioned to shape what comes next," said Hansen. "This team has built technology that finally allows brands to realize the power of OOH advertising through measurement, attribution, and affords the ability to optimize OOH with the same rigor as digital. I'm looking forward to driving the partnerships and growth that will take this underfunded medium to its next era."

Hansen's hire comes on the heels of Accretive launching joint research with Keen Decision Systems finding that OOH advertising delivers channel-leading marginal ROI (mROI), the return on the next unspent incremental dollar, making it one of the most efficient yet underfunded channels for growth.

To learn more about Accretive, please visit: www.accretiveads.com

About Accretive

Accretive is an out-of-home data and technology company that helps brands make a real impact with consumers in the real world. Through its OOH Graph™ and patent-pending Accretive Outcomes™ measurement platform, Accretive delivers first-of-its-kind addressability and accountability to the OOH space, creating new and unique opportunities for brands to engage high value consumers within this proven, high impact format.

Media Contact

Sara Serbanoiu, Accretive, 1 4404135568, [email protected], www.accretiveads.com

SOURCE Accretive