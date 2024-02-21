AccuAccount Named a Finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series, Lending Category

AccuAccount was named a finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series, Lending Category. Trusted by more than 15,000 bankers, AccuAccount is the only loan imaging solution on the market that offers integrated exception tracking with automated exception reporting.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, celebrates its AccuAccount solution for being named a finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series, Lending Category. Trusted by more than 15,000 bankers, AccuAccount is the only loan imaging solution on the market that offers integrated exception tracking with automated exception reporting.