AccuAccount Named a Finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series, Lending Category

AccuAccount was named a finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series, Lending Category. Trusted by more than 15,000 bankers, AccuAccount is the only loan imaging solution on the market that offers integrated exception tracking with automated exception reporting.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, celebrates its AccuAccount solution for being named a finalist in CreditUnions.com's Innovation Series, Lending Category. Trusted by more than 15,000 bankers, AccuAccount is the only loan imaging solution on the market that offers integrated exception tracking with automated exception reporting.
"It's an honor to be recognized by the team at Creditunions.com for making paperless lending workflows a reality and the benefit this has on member experience," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "Core-integrated, AccuAccount is proven to deliver upon its commitment of bringing a tangible ROI, while helping to maximize loan quality and reducing risk for credit unions in the lending market."
The 2024 Innovation Series from CreditUnions.com and Callahan & Associates launches later this month. Every year since 2018, this series has offered a select group of suppliers 10 minutes each to impress an audience of credit union decision-makers. Learn more about AccuAccount on this year's Innovation Series lending webinar with other finalists on February 28, 2:00pm EST: https://bit.ly/Webinar-AccuAccount-Finalist
Media Contact
Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communication, Alogent, 6789660844, [email protected]
SOURCE Alogent
Share this article