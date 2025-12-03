AccuCode AI and Baptist Health Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Clinical Quality Workflows

AccuCode AI partnered with Baptist Health Systems to automate clinical quality workflows using automated data abstraction, improving accuracy and efficiency in quality reporting while reducing administrative burden.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuCode AI, a leading healthcare data technology company, today announced its strategic partnership with Baptist Health Systems to automate clinical quality workflows. The collaboration, which began in August 2024, leverages AccuCode AI's proprietary artificial intelligence platform to streamline clinical quality measures and data abstraction.

Partnership Delivers Measurable Results

Since August 2024, AccuCode AI has worked closely with Baptist Health Systems to design and implement automation solutions for clinical quality data abstraction. The partnership represents a significant advancement in how healthcare organizations manage complex quality reporting requirements.

"Our partnership with Baptist Health Systems exemplifies the transformative potential of AI-driven healthcare solutions," said Nathan Myers, CEO and President of AccuCode AI. "By automating clinical quality workflows, we will enable healthcare providers to meet quality reporting requirements with greater accuracy and efficiency."

Advanced AI Technology for Clinical Quality Excellence

AccuCode AI's platform utilizes custom-built AI models that deliver exceptional accuracy in clinical quality data abstraction. The company's approach involves creating AI models trained on client-specific data, ensuring maximum accuracy while maintaining strict data security protocols.

Key features of AccuCode AI's clinical quality solution include:

Automated Clinical Quality Measures: Streamlined data abstraction and reporting for quality initiatives

Document Processing: Advanced AI algorithms that understand and structure complex clinical documentation

U.S.-Based Operations: 100% onshore workforce with no international data transmission

Rapid Processing: Efficient turnaround times that improve operational workflows

Commitment to Healthcare Transformation

AccuCode AI, headquartered at the Little Rock, AR, maintains the highest standards of data security and compliance. The company holds a patent-pending proprietary technology that addresses upstream data quality issues, making downstream processes such as medical coding and clinical quality measures significantly more efficient and accurate.

"Healthcare providers face increasing pressure to maintain comprehensive documentation while meeting strict quality and compliance standards," said Scott Roper, COO of AccuCode AI. "Our AI-leveraged clinical quality solution reduces administrative burden and ensures that healthcare organizations can meet these evolving requirements with confidence."

About AccuCode AI

Founded in 2023, AccuCode AI is at the forefront of healthcare transformation through advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. The company provides automation solutions for clinical quality measures, document processing, and data abstraction, serving clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations nationwide with a commitment to accuracy, security, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.accucodeai.com or contact [email protected].

About Baptist Health

For more than a century, Baptist Health has delivered all our best in health care through Christian compassion and innovative services. Baptist Health, Arkansas' most comprehensive health care organization, is here For You. For Life. – with more than 300 points of access that include 12 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community; over 75 primary and specialty care clinics; a college with studies in nursing and allied health; and a graduate residency program. It is also the largest private not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, providing care through the support of approximately 12,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. Baptist Health is certified as a Great Place to Work and is honored by Newsweek as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2026. For more information about Baptist Health, visit Baptist-Health.com, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app. Find us on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

