AccuCode AI Completes Two-Year Audit and Verification Program Confirming Accuracy of its Autonomous Medical Coding Engine

Audit by AAPC-certified medical coders at channel partner PCS confirms sustained accuracy above 99% across a large sample of records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuCode AI, a leading healthcare data technology company, today announced the successful completion of a two-year audit and verification program for its Autonomous Medical Coding Engine. Conducted with channel partner Professional Consulting Services (PCS), the program measured the accuracy of AccuCode AI's specialty-agnostic coding engine across a large and diverse sampling of medical records, audited by AAPC-certified medical coders.

TWO YEARS OF SUSTAINED, RIGOROUS AUDIT

Over the course of two years, AAPC-certified medical coders at PCS systematically audited output produced by AccuCode AI's Autonomous Medical Coding Engine. PCS applied the same chart audit methodology it performs on coded records for the healthcare systems it serves, measuring accuracy against the work of credentialed human coders across a substantial volume of records and tracking performance continuously rather than at a single point in time.

AccuCode AI's Autonomous Medical Coding Engine was in commercial production and delivering results for clients throughout the program. The audit gives PCS and the organizations it serves a documented, coder-verified record of how the engine performed on live workload over a sustained period.

"Completing this two-year verification program represents a defining moment for AccuCode AI," said Nathan Myers, CEO and President of AccuCode AI. "Our Autonomous Medical Coding Engine has been delivering value in commercial production, and having AAPC-certified coders audit our output under the same methodology they apply to health system clients tells us the accuracy holds up under real documentation, not test conditions. This is not a theoretical benchmark. It is what credentialed coders found in production, and it shows that autonomous coding can meet and sustain the accuracy standards healthcare organizations demand."

A CHANNEL PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON MEASURABLE RESULTS

As channel partners, PCS leverages AccuCode AI's technology to deliver improved coding accuracy, faster turnaround times, and reduced claim denials for the organizations it serves. The two-year audit reinforces the foundation of this partnership, giving PCS and its clients a measured basis for confidence in the technology that powers their coding operations.

"This program was about holding the technology to the highest possible standard," said Jeff Roper, Owner and President of PCS. "Our certified coders examined AccuCode AI's output rigorously and consistently over two years. The results give us and our clients complete confidence in the accuracy, speed, and reliability this technology delivers. It has transformed how we approach coding accuracy and denial reduction."

SPECIALTY-AGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY FOR BROAD APPLICATION

AccuCode AI's Autonomous Medical Coding Engine is specialty-agnostic, designed to deliver accurate coding across the full spectrum of medical specialties and care settings. This broad applicability makes the accuracy results particularly significant, demonstrating consistent performance regardless of specialty or documentation complexity.

The engine's proven flexibility positions AccuCode AI to serve a wide range of healthcare organizations, from individual practices to large hospital systems, with a single, reliable autonomous coding solution.

AUDIT RESULTS

Across the two-year program, the audit confirmed:

Accuracy: sustained above 99% across the audited records

Turnaround Time: Significant improvements in coding turnaround compared to traditional manual workflows

Denial Reduction: Measurable reduction in claim denials through improved coding accuracy

Consistency: Sustained performance across diverse specialties and record types over the full two-year period

ABOUT ACCUCODE AI

Founded in 2023, AccuCode AI is at the forefront of healthcare transformation through advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. The company provides automation solutions for medical coding, clinical quality measures, document processing, and data abstraction, serving clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations nationwide with a commitment to accuracy, security, and innovation. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, AccuCode AI maintains strict data security protocols with a 100% U.S.-based workforce.

For more information, visit www.accucodeai.com

ABOUT PCS

Professional Consulting Services is a medical billing and consulting company that has served Arkansas physicians and hospitals for more than three decades. Founded by Owner and President Jeff Roper, PCS provides medical billing, medical coding, medical chart auditing, and clinical documentation review, with every coder on staff certified through the AAPC. Its leadership team brings more than 100 combined years of experience working with insurance carriers, and the company operates offices in Conway, Little Rock, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

For more information, visit www.proconsvc.com

MEDIA CONTACT

AccuCode AI Clay Klein VP of Operations [email protected] +1 501-830-1478

AccuCode AI is a trademark of AccuCode AI, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Clay Klein, AccuCode AI, Inc., 1 501-830-1478, [email protected], https://accucodeai.com

SOURCE AccuCode AI, Inc.