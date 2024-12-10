Accuenergy Debuts UL 508A Compliant AcuPanel 9108X Power Quality Control Panel

Accuenergy Inc. proudly introduces the AcuPanel 9108X, the latest addition to its suite of high-performance energy measurement solutions. Equipped with the cutting-edge Acuvim 3 advanced power quality meter, this pre-wired industrial control panel combines performance with simplified installation. It delivers exceptional power quality analysis and revenue-grade precision, reinforcing Accuenergy's commitment to providing industry-leading metering technology.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expanding its lineup of high-performance energy measurement tools, Accuenergy Inc. is thrilled to announce the AcuPanel 9108X featuring the revolutionary Acuvim 3 advanced power quality meter. Designed for ease-of-installation, this pre-wired industrial control panel is compact, yet delivers superior power quality analytics and revenue-grade accuracy, maintaining Accuenergy's reputation for excellence in metering solutions.

Industrial control panels are playing an increasingly crucial role in modern infrastructure by managing and distributing power for industrial, commercial, and residential facilities. It securely houses essential components such as circuit breakers, relays, transformers, and meters, ensuring efficient power distribution, enhancing safety, and supporting seamless operation.

The AcuPanel 9108X stands out among other industrial control panels with its robust power quality metering capability, precision, and adaptability. Designed to provide highly accurate measurement of metrics like harmonic distortion, flickers, and transients, it enables users to monitor and optimize system performance in real-time, reducing downtime and enhancing energy efficiency.

"AcuPanel 9108X is built to ensure high performance and quality under different environmental conditions," says Ben Tang, Director of Operations at Accuenergy. "It brings advanced power quality monitoring and revenue grade metering into a compact, pre-wired control panel solution. With the UL 508A certification and NEMA 4X environmental rating, AcuPanel 9108X has gone through rigorous testing to guarantee safe and dependable operation both indoors and outdoors."

From manufacturing and production to building automation and OEMs, AcuPanel 9108X is the perfect choice for any industry that requires high-accuracy power monitoring. It ensures consistent and stable power delivery, offering precise power management and stability to support smooth business operations.

With all of its components factory-installed, pre-wired, and fully tested according to the industry standard, AcuPanel 9108X is a reliable solution for customers who need a control panel that can be easily integrated into their systems.

Power Quality Metering

AcuPanel 9108X includes the Acuvim 3, a premium power quality analyzer with a beautiful colour touch screen display compliant with IEC 61000-4-30 Class A, a globally recognized benchmark that ensures precise measurement of various power quality parameters. The Class A certification guarantees that the measurement results of Acuvim 3 are accurate, reliable, repeatable, and comparable across different devices.

It is ideal for applications that require consistent and highly accurate power quality data, such as in critical infrastructures, industrial facilities, and any situation where reliable power quality monitoring is important.

Revenue Grade Accuracy

The built-in Acuvim 3 advanced power quality analyzer offers IEC 62053-22 Class 0.1S and ANSI C12.20 Class 0.1 complaint revenue-grade accuracy, providing accurate insights regarding energy consumption, allowing customers to optimize energy efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize energy waste.

With revenue-grade accuracy, AcuPanel 9108X is suitable for tenant billing, energy consumption tracking, cost control, and more.

UL Certified

AcuPanel 9108X is UL Listed and UL 508A certified, making sure it meets the rigorous industry safety standards for control panels. The panel is designed to deliver reliable protection against electrical shock, fire hazards, as well as other environmental factors. With UL compliance, users gain peace of mind knowing their equipment meets essential regulatory requirements, making inspections and approvals more efficient.

NEMA 4X Rated Enclosure

AcuPanel 9108X features a polycarbonate enclosure that has a NEMA 4X rating, suitable for both indoor and outdoor uses. It provides protection under harsh environments, including exposure to dust, water, and extreme temperatures.

The robust design protects the enclosed sensitive metering equipment under different environmental factors, ensuring long-term reliability and offering dependable performance across a wide range of applications.

Clean Wire Management

Manual wiring can lead to frustrating mistakes that are difficult to debug. The AcuPanel 9108X addresses this issue with factory-assembled components that are professionally pre-wired and fully tested for safety and optimal performance by eliminating possible wiring errors while streamlining the installation process for faster deployment.

The components are colour-coded and clearly labeled to make future maintenance easier, ensuring dependable, long-term performance and minimizing costly troubleshooting, making AcuPanel 9108X the ideal choice for complex electrical systems.

Self-Powered Panel

To further simplify the installation process, the AcuPanel 9108X is designed without the need for a separate power source. The panel can be connected directly in a line-to-neutral configuration, with each enclosure featuring an integrated, simple grounding setup.

This design allows AcuPanel 9108X to be easily integrated into any power system without the need for any complex wiring or testing, reducing installation time and enabling quick deployment. This ready-to-deploy solution is particularly suitable for OEM applications, as it helps manufacturers reduce assembly complexity and improve scalability while maintaining consistent quality.

Secure Tamper-Proof Solution

AcuPanel 9108X comes with lockable panel enclosures as well as metrology security seals, which offer enhanced security, protecting metering equipment to ensure data integrity, preventing unauthorized tampering, and extending the lifespan of critical devices. This added protection is essential for maintaining the reliability of energy monitoring systems.

Feature Highlights

The AcuPanel 9108X power quality industrial control panel is designed with the following features:

Includes the cutting-edge Acuvim 3 Series advanced power quality analyzer.

IEC 62053-22 Class 0.1S/ANSI C12.20 Class 0.1 accuracy for revenue metering.

IEC 61000-4-30 Class A compliant power quality monitoring.

UL508A and UL61010-1 certified.

Polycarbonate enclosure with NEMA 4X environmental rating.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Tamper-proof design with metrology security seals.

Lockable panel enclosure for enhanced security.

Components are factory-assembled, pre-wired, and fully tested for easy and reliable installation.

Self-powered with line-to-neutral connection and comes with simple grounding, perfect for OEM installations.

About Accuenergy

Based in Toronto, ON, Canada, Accuenergy has been a pioneer in developing advanced energy metering and power quality solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1998. With a dedication to research and development, the company focuses on using cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative metering devices, including power & energy meters, power quality analyzers, current transformers, industrial control panels, and communication modules.

For more information about Accuenergy Inc. and other energy measurement products, please visit www.accuenergy.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Leung, Accuenergy Inc., 1 4168542350, [email protected], https://www.accuenergy.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Accuenergy Inc.