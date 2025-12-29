Accuenergy Launches AcuDC 260 Series: A Global, Revenue-Grade Advanced DC Meter for EV Charging and Modern DC Infrastructure

Accuenergy announces the AcuDC 260 Series, a new generation of revenue-grade DC power meters designed for EV fast charging, energy storage, and high voltage DC infrastructure worldwide. The series includes the AcuDC-261, certified to the MID and PTB requirements of the European market, and the AcuDC-262, a UL certified model designed for deployment across North America and other international regions.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuenergy Inc. a leading provider of advanced energy measurement and monitoring solutions, today announces the launch of the AcuDC 260 series, a new generation of revenue-grade DC power meters engineered to meet growing demands of EV charging, energy storage and high voltage DC infrastructure worldwide.

With electrification accelerating across transportation, industry and energy systems, accurate and compliant DC energy measurement has become critical. The AcuDC 260 series addresses this by delivering accuracy, secure data integrity, and global regulatory compliance in a single power meter.

The series includes the AcuDC-261, certified to MID and PTB (Eichrecht) requirements of the European market, and the AcuDC-262, a UL-certified model designed for deployment across North America and other international regions.

Built for Public EV Charging and Regulated Billing

The AcuDC-261 is engineered specifically for public DC fast charging infrastructure in European Union, where strict metering requirements apply. Certified under the European Measuring Instruments Directive (MID) and approved by PTB in accordance with Eichrecht, the AcuDC-261 enables legally compliant, revenue-grade billing for EV charging operators and OEMs.

The meter supports tamper evident metrology, digitally signed OCMF transaction records, and cable loss compensation, ensuring that customers are billed only for the energy actually delivered to the vehicle. These capabilities help EV charger manufacturers and charge point operators (CPO) meet regulatory requirements while reducing compliance risk and accelerate time to market.

Global Deployment with Unified DC Metering Architecture

For regions where MID certification is not required, the AcuDC-262 covers UL regulated and international markets. Certified to UL safety standards, the AcuDC-262 delivers the same high -accuracy DC measurement, data logging and integration capabilities, making it ideal for EV charging, battery energy storage systems (BESS), solar PB and DC microgrids, data centers, telecom infrastructure and industrial DC power systems.

"As DC infrastructure expands globally, customers need metering solutions that deliver accuracy, transparency, and regulatory confidence," said Vahid Behjat, Head of Product at Accuenergy. "The AcuDC 260 series provides a unified, revenue-grade DC meter that supports compliance EV charging in Europe and scalable deployment worldwide, helping manufacturers and operators bring products to market faster and operate with greater trust and efficiency".

Designed for the Realities of Modern DC Systems

The AcuDC 260 series is engineered specifically for high voltage, high current DC environments. Key capabilities include:

Direct DC voltage measurement up to 1000V, 0.1% accuracy

Dual DC current channels for multi-port EV chargers or parallel DC systems, 0.2% accuracy

Supports Shunt or hall effect sensor input for current measurement

EN 50470-4 Class C and IEC 62053-41 Class 0.5 revenue-grade accuracy standards

Bi-directional energy measurements for batteries and renewable systems

Cable loss compensation for accurate billing

Integrated data logging for auditing, diagnostics and performance analysis

Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP/IP communications for seamless integration with charger controllers, EMS, SCADA, DCIM and cloud platforms.

These features make the AcuDC 260 series well suited for next generation DC architectures where efficiency, transparency and data integrity are essential.

Rising Global Demand for Advanced DC Metering

EV adoption is accelerating worldwide, with nearly 14 million electric vehicles sold in 2023, around 18 percent of new vehicle sales. This momentum is reshaping charging ecosystems as public DC fast chargers surpassed 2 million units in 2024 and are projected to increase by several million more by 2030 as platforms transition to 800-1000V and megawatt-class systems.

High-power DC architectures such as battery energy storage systems, solar PV, telecom infrastructure, and high-density data center PDUs are expanding at scale. Global BESS capacity alone is expected to exceed 1 TWh by 2030, amplifying the need for accurate, compliant, and secure DC metering to support billing, operational reliability, and long-term system performance.

The AcuDC 260 Series directly addresses these evolving challenges with revenue-grade accuracy, certified compliance, and secure data handling designed for next-generation DC power systems.

Leading the Future of DC Metering

As global electrification becomes more crucial in shaping how we power, connect, and sustain our world, Accuenergy's vision is to advance DC metering technology.

Accuenergy is developing scalable metering solutions that improve efficiency, resilience, and trust across modern DC infrastructure.

About Accuenergy

Since 1998, Accuenergy has been a global leader in developing advanced energy metering solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Based in Toronto, ON, Canada, Accuenergy is committed to using the latest technologies in the industry to develop innovative metering devices.

The product lines include advanced power and energy meters, power quality analyzers, industrial control panels, cloud-based energy management software, and more.

For more information about Accuenergy Inc. and other energy measurement products, please visit www.accuenergy.com.

