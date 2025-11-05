Accuenergy Launches AcuHMI: Integrated HMI Display and Gateway

Accuenergy Inc., a leading provider of advanced energy measurement and monitoring solutions, has announced the release of the AcuHMI, a 7-inch touchscreen HMI and multi-protocol gateway designed to streamline data and device integration, real-time monitoring, and control across data center power distribution units, industrial automation systems, energy management platforms, and building automation applications.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuenergy Inc., a leading provider of advanced energy measurement and monitoring solutions, today announced the release of the AcuHMI, a touchscreen human-machine interface (HMI) and multi-protocol gateway that streamlines data integration, real-time monitoring, and control for data center power distribution units (PDUs), industrial automation, energy management, and building automation applications.

"The AcuHMI addresses one of the most persistent integration challenges operators face today," said Ryan Manbahal, Product Manager at Accuenergy. "Many facilities still depend on separate devices for protocol translation, monitoring, and data logging.

With the AcuHMI, operators gain a single, intuitive platform that reduces system complexity, eliminates redundant hardware, and improves overall connectivity."

Integration Challenges in Modern Facilities

Modern facilities depend on interconnected networks of meters, sensors, controllers, and PDUs to manage critical electrical loads and maintain system reliability.

For instance, the rapid growth of AI workloads is driving higher power density in data centers, increasing the need for continuous monitoring and unified visibility across power distribution systems.

Rack-level PDUs often use different communication protocols or require separate monitoring interfaces, whereas many conventional HMIs support only limited protocols or serve only as local displays without integrated data aggregation.

This lack of interoperability forces operators to deploy multiple gateways, increasing integration costs, maintenance demands, and system complexity.

Centralized Platform for Multi-Protocol Interoperability

The AcuHMI addresses integration challenges by combining a 7-inch, 800×480 pixel capacitive touchscreen HMI display with an integrated multi-protocol gateway and data concentrator.

The AcuHMI consolidates large-scale deployments of power and energy monitoring devices into a single interoperable platform.

Operators can visualize load distribution, track energy usage, and maintain system-wide interoperability without relying on multiple external gateways.

Built for Today's Connectivity Demands

The AcuHMI serves as a central gateway, connecting meters, PDUs, and controllers via Modbus, BACnet, MQTT, and SNMP, creating an integrated platform for data collection and cloud integration.

Dual Ethernet ports with RSTP and dual RS485 ports support daisy chain networks, reducing wiring complexity and delivering reliable communication for data centers, manufacturing facilities, and BAS applications.

The device includes 32 GB onboard memory for data logging and automatically transfers records via HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, or SFTP in CSV or JSON formats for efficient system analysis.

A built-in web server supports the Webpage Interface to streamline device setup, while providing real-time visualization, and remote configurations.

Set up alarms with threshold, hysteresis, and event logging support proactive maintenance, improving uptime and reliability for critical infrastructure.

Innovating for the Future

The launch of AcuHMI reflects Accuenergy's commitment to bridging the gap between operational technology and information technology.

As industries transition toward connected ecosystems, the AcuHMI provides a foundation for advanced edge applications, deeper system integration, and greater interoperability for industrial IoT, energy management, and intelligent buildings.

About Accuenergy

Since 1998, Accuenergy has been a global leader in developing advanced energy metering solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Based in Toronto, ON, Canada, Accuenergy is committed to using the latest industry technologies to develop innovative metering devices.

The product lines include advanced power and energy meters, power quality analyzers, industrial control panels, cloud-based energy management software, BAS environmental sensors and more.

For more information about Accuenergy Inc. and other energy measurement products, please visit www.accuenergy.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Leung, Accuenergy Inc., 1 4164974100, [email protected], https://www.accuenergy.com

SOURCE Accuenergy Inc.