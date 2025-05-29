Accuenergy Launches The AcuDC 300 Series EV Charging Meter

Accuenergy Inc. has launched the AcuDC 300 EV Charging Meter, a revenue-grade DC energy meter engineered for high-precision measurement in EV fast-charging infrastructure. With 0.1% accuracy across 60–1000VDC, it is MID certified and compliant with IEC 62053-41:2021 Class 0.5 and EN 50470-4 Class C standards, enabling accurate EV billing in global markets. Key features include bidirectional energy measurement, cable loss compensation, anti-tamper protection, built-in data logging, Modbus-RTU and Modbus-TCP/IP communication, and OCMF output for seamless integration with industry-standard billing systems.

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuenergy Inc., a global leader in power and energy measurement solutions, announces the launch of the AcuDC 300 EV Charging Meter series, a revenue-grade DC energy meter specifically designed to meet international demand of the rapidly expanding electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure.

"The EV charging landscape is evolving quickly, and operators need tools that meet both technical performance and regulatory requirements," said Ryan Manbahal, Product Manager at Accuenergy. "The AcuDC 300 was designed to address that exact need, providing precise DC measurement, secure data integrity, and compatibility with modern EV fast charging systems."

Electric vehicles are rapidly transitioning to higher voltage platforms, with many of today's top-tier models requiring up to 1000V to enable ultra-fast charging. This evolution demands cutting-edge metering technology to ensure accurate energy measurement, regulatory compliance, and reliable system integration.

The AcuDC 300 is Accuenergy's latest DC energy metering solution, specifically designed to meet the performance and precision requirements of modern EV fast charging infrastructure. Capable of 0.1% accuracy from to 60 to 1000VDC, it supports revenue-grade billing and real-time monitoring in high-power charging applications.

Meeting the Demands of EV Infrastructure

As the global shift toward electrified transportation accelerates, the need for dependable charging infrastructure is more crucial than ever. One of the biggest challenges faced by operators is ensuring that energy measurement is not only accurate but also compliant with regional regulatory standards to support billing and reporting.

The AcuDC 300 directly addresses these industry challenges with a solution purpose-built for EV fast charging applications. It equips operators with the tools to accurately monitor DC power consumption, track bidirectional energy flow, and generate secure, verifiable data for billing and regulatory compliance.

Designed for EV Fast Charging Applications

The AcuDC 300 EV Charging Meter is purpose-built to deliver precise, reliable energy measurement in high-performance EV charging environments, including DC fast charging stations. With a wide input voltage range of 0-1000VDC, it supports a variety of EV infrastructure configurations, from standard chargers to ultra-fast systems.

Its compact, 35mm DIN rail–mountable design allows for easy integration into charging stations, offering installation flexibility without compromising accuracy.

With bidirectional energy measurement, the AcuDC 300 is ideal for advanced EV applications such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems. It ensures accurate monitoring of both charging and discharging cycles, critical for performance tracking, operational insight, and revenue-grade billing.

Certified for Legal Billing

The AcuDC 300 is MID certified under EU Directive 2014/32/EU and complies with IEC 62053-41:2021 Class 0.5 and EN 50470-4 Class C standards. These certifications confirm the meter's adherence to strict legal metrology requirements, including high measurement accuracy, anti-tampering, and long-term performance stability.

For operators in international markets, MID certification ensures the AcuDC 300 can be confidently deployed in commercial billing applications, meeting all legal requirements for invoicing energy consumption.

Feature Highlights

Cable Loss Compensation

In many EV charging applications, energy loss occurs between the power source and the vehicle due to resistance in the charging cable. The AcuDC 300 features cable loss compensation to account for this loss, to ensure more accurate billing and users only pay for the energy delivered to their vehicle.

Anti-Tamper Metrology Seal

The AcuDC 300's metrology is equipped with a two-level anti-tampering system. An electronic seal switch prevents unauthorized changes and is enabled by default. A physical seal deters meter tampering. This layered design ensures data integrity in revenue-grade billing environments.

OCMF Data Format Support

The meter complies with the Open Charge Metering Format (OCMF), an industry-standard protocol for exchanging energy data between EV charging stations and backend systems. With digitally signed OCMF output, the AcuDC 300 enables interoperability and promotes transparency across diverse EV infrastructure platforms.

Built-In Data Logging

The AcuDC 300 features three independently programmable data loggers and one trend logger, designed to record energy usage and key system performance metrics. All data is stored in non-volatile memory, ensuring critical information is retained during power loss.

Modbus RTU & TCP/IP Communication

For seamless integration with energy management systems, the AcuDC 300 supports Modbus RTU over RS485 and Modbus TCP/IP over Ethernet. This dual-protocol support ensures compatibility with a broad range of SCADA, EMS, and billing platforms. Combined with Accuenergy's AcuView 2 software, users can remotely access and monitor real-time data from connected meters, enabling efficient diagnostics, configuration, and energy performance analysis from anywhere on the network.

About Accuenergy

Established in 1998, Accuenergy has been committed to the research and development of highly accurate energy metering and power quality solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the company leverages leading-edge technology to deliver innovative measurement instruments in the areas of metering, power quality, sensor measurement, control panel shop, and industrial communications solutions.

For more information about Accuenergy Inc. and to learn more about other energy measurement products, please visit www.accuenergy.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Leung, Accuenergy Inc., 1 4164974100, [email protected], https://www.accuenergy.com

