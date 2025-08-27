Accuenergy New BAS Sensor Line for Smarter Building Automation

Accuenergy announces the launch of a new BAS Sensor product line, introducing AcuPRE™ Differential Pressure Sensors, AcuHUM™ Relative Humidity & Temperature Sensors, and AcuTEMS™ Temperature Sensors. Designed for accuracy, stability, and seamless BAS integration, the sensors provide facility managers with reliable data to optimize HVAC performance, improve energy efficiency, and support compliance, positioning Accuenergy as a trusted provider of next-generation intelligent building solutions.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuenergy Inc., a global leader in power and energy measurement solutions, unveils the initial release of its BAS instruments, including pressure, relative humidity, and temperature sensor models. This marks an important milestone in Accuenergy's expanding sensor line for building automation and control.

"Accuenergy brings the unique element of having a deep well of existing technology, talent, and scalability," said Chad Schwenn, BAS Business Unit Director at Accuenergy. "We have made a name for ourselves designing feature-rich measurement products while still maintaining our value relative to the market. Accuenergy's BAS Sensor lines will continue these traditions."

Meeting the Demand for Smarter BAS

As building automation systems evolve, facility operators are under increasing pressure to balance energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and occupant comfort. Rising energy costs, stricter indoor air quality standards, and the adoption of intelligent buildings are driving demand for more precise, reliable data.

Traditional BAS sensors often fall short, offering limited accuracy, drifting over time, and relying on slow or noisy signals that disrupt stable HVAC control. These shortcomings not only waste energy but also lead to comfort complaints and higher maintenance costs.

Accuenergy's new BAS sensor portfolio directly addresses these challenges, delivering high-accuracy differential pressure, humidity, and temperature measurements that integrate seamlessly into modern BAS applications. Compared to older technologies, Accuenergy sensors provide fast response times, better long-term stability, and consistent performance in demanding conditions.

By enabling more dependable data collection, these sensors support smarter automation strategies such as demand-controlled ventilation, adaptive reset schedules, and predictive analytics, helping facility managers reduce operating costs, optimize HVAC performance, and improve indoor environments.

Accuenergy's BAS Sensor Portfolio

AcuPRE™ Series Differential Pressure Sensors

The AcuPRE™ series delivers precise differential pressure measurement using advanced MEMS sensing technology. Available in duct, wall, and panel-mount configurations, the series is ideal for monitoring air pressure across HVAC systems, cleanrooms, and variable air volume control systems.

Key features include:

Wide selection of pressure ranges and analog output options.

High performance ±1.0% full-scale accuracy.

Field-selectable pressure ranges on Wall and Duct Mount models.

Unidirectional or bidirectional measurement capability.

Integrated LCD display on Wall and Duct Mount models.

IP65 and UL94V-0 rated enclosures for Wall and Duct Mount models.

Simple zero calibration process.

Compact DIN rail mounting design for Panel Mount models.

AcuHUM™ Series Relative Humidity & Temperature Sensors

The AcuHUM™ series combines accurate, stable humidity measurement with optional temperature sensing, providing a complete solution for indoor environmental monitoring. Suitable for room, duct, and outdoor applications, the sensor provides reliable control of critical humidity and temperature conditions.

Key features include:

Wide selection of analog output options and thermistor/RTD combination units.

Digital polymer sensing technology for reliable performance.

±2.0% full-scale accuracy with long-term measurement stability.

Fast response time for dynamic environmental changes.

Fast condensation recovery using advanced polymer sensors.

High IP65-rated enclosure for duct and outdoor models.

Cost-effective weather shield option for outdoor installations.

AcuTEMS™ Series Temperature Sensors

The AcuTEMS™ series provides accurate temperature monitoring for BAS and HVAC systems. Models are available for room, duct, wall plate, outdoor, and immersion installations, making the series suitable for a wide range of environments. Multiple RTD, thermistor, and transmitter options ensure system compatibility, while high accuracy and fast response deliver reliable data for energy efficiency, comfort, and compliance.

Key features include:

Comprehensive range of thermistors, RTD, and analog output signal options.

Up to ±0.2°C accuracy for reliable, consistent performance.

Fast response time of under 10 seconds (excluding wall-plate models).

Adjustable mounting flange on duct sensors for optimized placement.

Quick installation with push-in terminals and quick-release case screws.

Standardized IP65-rated enclosures for duct, immersion, and outdoor models.

Immersion sensors equipped with a two-piece welded thermowell and pre-applied heat transfer paste.

Shaping the Future of Building Automation

Accuenergy is committed to delivering reliable, high-accuracy data that forms the foundation of next-generation building automation systems. As building environments face increasing demands for energy efficiency, sustainability, and occupant wellness, advanced sensing technologies are no longer optional but essential.

Our current BAS portfolio, including differential air pressure, humidity, and temperature sensors, equips facility managers with precise, real-time insights to optimize HVAC performance, improve indoor comfort, and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

Looking ahead, the future of BAS is defined by greater interoperability, continuous commissioning, and tighter integration with sustainability frameworks. Accuenergy is aligning with these priorities by expanding its roadmap to include the AcuCUR™ Current Sensors and Switches and the AcuCO2™ Carbon Dioxide Sensors.

Together, these new solutions extend visibility into both energy consumption and indoor air quality, key elements in intelligent building operations. By advancing beyond basic monitoring, Accuenergy leads facilities to adopt future-ready automation strategies where buildings self-optimize for efficiency, safeguard occupant well-being, and actively contribute to global low-carbon and resilience goals.

About Accuenergy

Since 1998, Accuenergy has been a global leader in developing advanced energy metering solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Based in Toronto, ON, Canada, Accuenergy is committed to using the latest technologies in the industry to develop innovative metering devices. The product lines include advanced power and energy meters, power quality analyzers, industrial control panels, cloud-based energy management software, and more.

For more information about Accuenergy Inc. and other energy measurement or environmental sensing products, please visit www.accuenergy.com.

Stephen Leung, Accuenergy Inc., 1 4164974100, [email protected], https://www.accuenergy.com

