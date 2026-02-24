Accuenergy redefines multi-circuit submetering with the new AcuRev 4100 Series, an ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2 and IEC 62053-22 Class 0.S2 compliant multi-channel branch circuit submeter supporting up to 24 current inputs, designed for real-time energy metering and precise power quality monitoring in commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant applications.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accuenergy Inc., a global metering technology specialist focused on high-density power measurement and monitoring, announces the release of the AcuRev 4100 Series, an ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2 and IEC 62053-22 Class 0.2S compliant multi-channel submeter delivering granular energy and power quality insights for billing and performance analysis in branch circuit applications.

As electrical infrastructure faces stricter metering requirements and increasing data center power density, distribution systems are becoming more complex with higher measurement demands.

Complete Code-Compliant Metering

Residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures of all sizes are becoming more energy intensive, with facility managers identifying the need for more advanced instrumentations to track energy consumption to meet building code requirements across the world, particularly in Europe, United States, and Canada. The U.S. is at a pivotal juncture with many states adopting codes such as ASHRAE 90.1 and IECC C406.10 for energy efficiency in modern facilities.

To meet evolving energy and regulatory requirements, the AcuRev 4100 is designed to meet worldwide code compliance. Each submeter supports 24 current inputs, configurable to 24 single-phase, 8 three-phase, or other custom circuit arrangements. Powerful software and hardware features simplify installation. Current mapping and the ability to pair current input with any voltage input for flexible power calculation and energy accumulation.

The AcuRev 4100 combines power quality monitoring, data logging, and flexible communication in one unit. Event-triggered waveform capture records up to 2,560 samples per event for detailed diagnostics. Three data loggers and one trend logger support periodic recording and long-term analysis, while RS485 and dual Ethernet ports provide Modbus and BACnet connectivity. The optional ACM-41-WEB2 module adds storage, extra protocols, and a web interface for remote, multi-site monitoring.

Smarter Data Center Monitoring

Modern data centers represent another crucial flashpoint for the AcuRev 4100. as leading-edge information technology continues to expand across major industrial centers. This sector has been a powerful force driving digital infrastructure growth, powering artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers where power intensity and uptime are critical.

The AcuRev 4100 addresses this by monitoring individual circuits within PDUs and remote power panels, delivering granular per-rack energy data, load balancing insight, and available capacity tracking, enabling overload prevention, optimized phase distribution, and accurate billing especially in colocation environments, while supporting scalable, high-density data center infrastructure.

"In modern data centers, where high-density PDUs and remote power panels demand accurate, real-time circuit-level visibility for capacity planning, tenant billing, and load management," said Howard Wang, President of Accuenergy. "Many legacy submeters lack the channel density and communication flexibility required in these environments. The AcuRev 4100 delivers revenue-grade accuracy, integrated power quality analysis, and scalable multi-circuit architecture to support high-density branch circuit monitoring in critical systems."

Key Capabilities Include:

ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2 and IEC 62053-22 Class 0.2S compliant accuracy.

24 single-phase, 12 two-phase, 8 three-phase circuits, or custom service configurations.

Dual Ethernet ports for RSTP networking over Modbus. Modbus RTU and BACnet MS/TP with RS485.

Three data loggers and one trend logger, each independently configurable.

Power quality event detection with waveform capture at up to 128 samples per cycle, recording 2560 total samples pre- and post- trigger.

4 digital inputs, configurable for status monitoring, sequence of event logging, or pulse input.

8 digital output and two relay output for event, alarm triggering and control.

Monitor 40 parameters, 20 configurable alarm groups and 200 alarm logs.

Optional ACM-41-WEB2 adds up to 32GB memory, SNMP, HTTPS, FTP, SFTP, NTP, MQTT, and SMTP, Wi-Fi and direct cloud access via AcuCloud.

Built-in web server with optional WEB2 interface to remotely monitor real-time metering data.

UL Listed and Measurement Canada approved.

Innovating for the Future of Power Systems

Accuenergy continues to advance energy and power metering technologies to support increasingly electrified and data-driven building infrastructure. The AcuRev 4100 Series extends Accuenergy's portfolio of revenue-grade metering solutions, delivering scalable, high-density circuit monitoring for modern commercial, industrial, and residential power systems.

About Accuenergy

Since 1998, Accuenergy has been a global leader in developing advanced energy metering solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Based in Toronto, ON, Canada, Accuenergy is committed to using the latest technologies in the industry to develop innovative metering devices.

The product lines include advanced power and energy meters, power quality analyzers, industrial control panels, cloud-based energy management software, and more.

For more information about Accuenergy Inc. and other energy measurement products, please visit www.accuenergy.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Leung, Accuenergy Inc., 1 4164974100, [email protected], https://www.accuenergy.com

SOURCE Accuenergy Inc.