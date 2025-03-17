Accuity Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

"Accuity has now twice achieved HITRUST r2 certification with no corrective actions, a rare achievement and a reflection of Accuity's dedication to cybersecurity and data protection," said Todd Van Meter, Accuity CEO. Post this

"Accuity remains laser-focused on the goals, needs, and processes of the health systems we serve. Accuity has now twice achieved HITRUST r2 certification with no corrective actions, a rare achievement and a reflection of Accuity's dedication to cybersecurity and data protection," said Todd Van Meter, Accuity CEO.

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that Accuity takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

Accuity's HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) certification, HITRUST's most comprehensive and robust HITRUST assessment, provides assurances to clients, regulators, and stakeholders that it has adequate security and privacy controls in place to help manage and mitigate cybersecurity threats and comply with ever-changing regulations. The protection of client data entrusted to Accuity is of the utmost importance; Accuity's HITRUST r2 certification ensures that Accuity's information security program and data protections meet the highest industry standards and compliance requirements. Furthering its commitment to privacy and security, Accuity included all three HIPAA factors in its HITRUST r2 Certification to ensure it is as comprehensive as possible.

About Accuity

Accuity's technology-powered, physician-led solution provides health systems with accurate and compliant, higher-quality clinical documentation. Accuity's inpatient clinical documentation review strategy combines multi-specialty physicians, CDI specialists, and experienced coders with its proprietary clinical data platform, Amplifi, to identify clinical documentation improvement opportunities. Accuity's clients realize optimized reimbursement, better educated and engaged physicians, and improved quality measures. Clients engage with a 60-day, no-risk pilot, driving proven rapid results.

