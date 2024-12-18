Accuity Delivers Significant Incremental Cash for Hospitals and Health Systems

"By unifying deep human knowledge and experience with our Amplifi patent-pending AI system, which was developed based on more than 4 million chart reviews, we produce the most substantial financial results for clients," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. Post this

"Our groundbreaking physician-led and tech-powered approach is key to successfully translating the medicine delivered and documented into the proper diagnosis codes. Technology alone cannot bring the clinical intelligence and coding expertise necessary to bridge the gaps and fill in the grey areas between clinicians, coders and CDI teams," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "By unifying deep human knowledge and experience with our patent-pending AI system, which was developed based on more than 4 million chart reviews, we produce the most substantial financial results for clients."

With its HITRUST r2-certified solution, Accuity's proven track record is driving fast growth, attracting more than a dozen new clients in the past year. It also reviewed 55% more charts in 2024 than last year.

Founded in 2016 by hospital-based physicians, Accuity's post-discharge clinical documentation and coding integrity leadership has only become more crucial for improving provider financial health. Claim denials are a case in point. Nearly 3 out of 4 providers agree that claim denials are increasing, and 49% report that their claims are denied at least 10% of the time, according to Experian's 2024 State of Claims report. In contrast, Accuity's final DRG assignment-related denial rate is 1.5%, with Accuity supporting denials on all charts reviewed.

Accuity's approach delivers other major benefits including:

60-day no-risk pilot as proof-of-concept, with the last 21 providers continuing with Accuity post-pilot

Amplifi accelerates segmenting and prioritizing high-impact cases for review

Turnkey service that handles the entire process, from chart reviews to clinical queries sent by Accuity doctors to client physicians if necessary to chart updates to claims submissions, thus not adding more work to hospital teams

Improvement opportunities through customized peer-to-peer documentation and coding education for each client's doctors, coders and CDI specialists

Covers pending claims for all insurers, including Medicare, Medicaid and commercial plans

12-week implementation with minimal provider IT effort needed

About Accuity

Headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ, Accuity's tech-enabled physician-led platform provides hospitals with accurate, higher-quality clinical documentation and compliant coding so they can thrive in today's complex value-driven environment. Accuity's industry-leading inpatient clinical documentation review strategy incorporates physicians, CDI specialists, and coders combined with data-driven proprietary analytics to identify clinical documentation improvement opportunities. Accuity's clients realize optimized reimbursement, better educated and engaged physicians, and improved quality measures. Clients engage with a 60-day, no-risk pilot, driving proven rapid results.

Lois Padovani, Accuity, 1 773-501-8744, [email protected], www.accuityhealthcare.com

