Accuity Unveils AI-Powered Clinically Intelligent Technology to Enhance its Comprehensive Middle Revenue Cycle Support Services

The Amplifi engine's logic was built by mapping Accuity's physicians' clinical expertise for a complete set of MS- and APR- DRGs resulting in more than 175,000 decision pathways and 330,000 logic nodes. Following the vision and leadership of Accuity Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hani Judeh, every inpatient clinical scenario was built and validated by sub-specialty physicians. Therefore, the engine looks at each chart from a specialist's vantage point to uncover gaps that only a physician with relevant bedside experience could identify. To stay aligned with hospital criteria and in compliance with coding guidelines and rules, the diagnosis blueprints at the core of the Amplifi engine are continuously refined by Accuity's experts.

"With Amplifi in play, the entire medical record is clinically analyzed in comparison to its assigned DRG and codes as soon as it comes in from our clients," said Dr. Judeh. "You get the one-two punch of technology that can ingest a large amount of information quickly and run it against a physician-created algorithm followed by the experience and critical thinking of our physician-led interactive review teams that validate the opportunities and complete the process. The result is more actionable opportunities and decreased turnaround times."

Amplifi is now available immediately to all current and new Accuity clients.

