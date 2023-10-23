Acculon Energy Adds US Manufacturing To Accelerate Energy Storage Solutions for North America

"Our investment in expanding capacity in North America provides our OEM customers continuity from product development through manufactured product. The electrification race is on and we're excited to be setting a leader's pace for innovation adoption and quality, and most importantly, safety." Post this

Acculon's approach highlights the synergy between design architecture and manufacturing, ensuring alignment at every stage of the product development process. The company's design and manufacturing systems support a wide range of battery chemistries, different cell sizes, and various module sizes for both high and low-voltage systems. The company's innovative architecture not only accelerates Acculon's customers' time-to-market but delivers products of superior safety and quality, tailoring modules and packs to meet unique, application-specific requirements.

Acculon takes great pride in providing safe, reliable, and high-performance energy storage solutions and is equally proud to partner with Pia Automation. Pia has been at the helm of some of the most successful high-volume battery module manufacturing programs across industries, providing innovative and cost-efficient production solutions.

Looking ahead, Acculon is planning pilot production in the spring of 2024 with full production capacity available in the fall of 2024. "We are committed to seeing our innovation not just designed at our facilities, but made here as well," said President Andrew Thomas. He goes on to state: "Our investment in expanding capacity in North America provides our OEM customers continuity from product development through manufactured product. The electrification race is on and we're excited to be setting a leader's pace for innovation adoption and quality, and most importantly, safety."

Acculon is excited about the potential that this acquisition brings to the company, the future of electrification, and the energy storage industry. As demand continues to rise, Acculon's safe, flexible battery module architecture will play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of diverse applications while upholding the highest safety and performance standards.

About Acculon: Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation lithium-ion solutions, from start to scale. Please visit our website and our LinkedIn page.

Media Contact

Betsy Barry, Acculon Energy, 1 706.206.7271, [email protected], https://acculonenergy.com/

SOURCE Acculon Energy