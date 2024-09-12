Acculon Energy Celebrates ISO 9001:2015 Certification Milestone

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our team's relentless focus on quality and continuous improvement. This certification not only validates our processes but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. Post this

Acculon's president, Andrew Thomas, states, "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our team's relentless focus on quality and continuous improvement. This certification not only validates our processes but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. As we look to the future, this milestone will serve as a foundation for our continued growth and innovation."

In alignment with its strategic goals, Acculon Energy is accelerating its manufacturing strategy with a planned capacity of 2 GWh set to be operational by 2025. This expansion underscores Acculon's commitment to being a leading domestic battery module and pack supplier in the US by meeting the growing demand for next-generation energy storage solutions.

About Acculon Energy

Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation energy storage solutions, from start to scale. For more information, visit our LinkedIn page.

Media Contact

Betsy Barry, Acculon Energy, 1 706-206-7271, [email protected], https://acculonenergy.com/

