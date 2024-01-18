Acculon Energy Introduces Core Battery System Architecture, Redefining Power for Commercial and Industrial Applications

Acculon's president, Andrew Thomas, states, "In the past, batteries were commoditized and suppliers struggled to differentiate. In the Electrification Era, batteries are a central aspect of an OEM's market standing. Successful programs are integrating for 20 years, not 2." Post this

Acculon's sophisticated Battery Management System (BMS) is the heart of the system architecture. This smart BMS tracks battery life, health, and power output in real time, ensuring optimal performance through advanced monitoring capabilities. Additionally, a cloud-connected telemetry system unlocks seamless integration with existing fleet and grid management software, providing operational information that OEMs can use to extract data-driven insights.

At Acculon Energy, safety is paramount: it is a foundational aspect of product design. The company relies on model-based functional safety in the design phase of battery modules and packs, which entails approaching safety at the system level, integrating it into the product architecture itself, and reinforcing it with dynamic monitoring and management. The modular architecture includes state-of-the-art features like thermally isolated cells and individual cell fusing, as well as module-level current measurement–all designed to prevent propagation from cell to cell. The granular monitoring grants a previously unprecedented level of real-time insight into battery operation, guaranteeing robust protection and extended life.

Another feature of the architecture is that it accommodates different cell chemistries (including sodium-ion) and form factors for applications demanding specific energy density requirements. This unique "drop-in" capability allows customers to choose the power source that best fits a commercial or industrial application's needs, ensuring maximum versatility and scalability.

Acculon's president, Andrew Thomas, states, "In the past, batteries were commoditized and suppliers struggled to differentiate. In the Electrification Era, batteries are a central aspect of an OEM's market standing. Successful programs are integrating for 20 years, not 2." Thomas goes on to say, "Our CORE architecture doesn't just get OEMs the right solution today, it enables us to jointly validate and adopt next-gen tech faster, safer, and more sustainably than ever before."

Acculon Energy is building robust manufacturing capacity to meet the demands for safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions across a range of market segments. Scaled production of 2GWh is scheduled for mid-2024, ensuring timely access to this game-changing modular battery architecture and other advanced energy storage solutions.

About Acculon: Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation energy storage solutions, from start to scale. For more information, please visit our LinkedIn page.

