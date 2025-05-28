Acculon Energy partners with Circulor and Rockwell Automation to Enhance supply chain transparency in Energy Storage

"Acculon Energy is thrilled to partner with Circulor and Rockwell as we advance our commitment to responsible energy storage innovation," said Andrew Thomas, president of Acculon Energy. Post this

In response, this strategic agreement enables a data trail for the origin of key materials such as sodium, lithium, copper, nickel, and graphite, as well as the embedded carbon emissions, from raw material source to final battery manufacturing at Acculon's Ohio facility. Together, they will also implement battery passports for a range of commercial and industrial applications for their customers, providing unprecedented levels of transparency and enabling them to meet upcoming compliance obligations.

"Acculon Energy is thrilled to partner with Circulor and Rockwell as we advance our commitment to responsible energy storage innovation," said Andrew Thomas, president of Acculon Energy. "Europe is an important export market for Acculon, and working with the best-in-class for traceability is an important step in our entry. Beyond Europe, we aim to give our global customers visibility into the resiliency of the sodium and lithium supply base we've put together."

By incorporating traceability from cell selection through production, the collaboration proves Acculon's commitment to responsible development and manufacturing, scaling the partnership as Acculon scales output.

"As the demand for battery energy storage accelerates, so too does the need for accountability in how these systems are built," says Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, CEO and founder of Circulor. "We're proud to work with Acculon Energy and Rockwell Automation to prove that transparent, traceable, and responsible supply chains are not only possible, but essential to a resilient energy future."

"Rockwell Automation is proud to support innovative manufacturers like Acculon Energy as they embrace digital transformation," said James Glasson, vice president, Rockwell Automation. "By connecting intelligent manufacturing systems with trusted traceability data, we're helping Acculon scale with confidence and compliance in mind."

Acculon, along with Circulor and Rockwell's combined strengths, will deliver significant benefits for consumers of energy storage products navigating the rapidly evolving and increasingly complex market expectations for secure, resilient, and responsible supply chains. This partnership sets a new benchmark for supply chain integrity, product transparency, and compliance readiness in battery energy storage.

About Acculon Energy

Acculon Energy designs and manufactures advanced battery modules and packs—specializing in sodium and lithium-ion—for commercial and industrial applications. Based in Columbus, OH, Acculon brings decades of energy storage expertise to deliver safe, scalable, and efficient solutions that go beyond UL safety standards: safety and quality are core pillars in everything we do. By integrating cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies, Acculon is helping lead the transition to next-generation energy storage, powering smarter, safer, and more sustainable systems, from start to scale. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn.

About Circulor

Circulor gives organizations full visibility of their supply chains. The London-headquartered company offers the most mature, proven, and complete technology software solution available to track materials with high environmental and human rights impacts as they change state within manufacturing and recycling supply chains. The tech company was founded in 2017 in the UK, with offices in the US, Germany, Singapore, Ireland, and Australia. The company has also been named a Technology Pioneer and a Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum, Global Cleantech 100, and won DIGITALEUROPE's 2022 Future Unicorn Award. More information can be found at www.circulor.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

Media Contact

Betsy Barry, Acculon Energy, 1 7062067271, [email protected], https://acculonenergy.com/

Jessica Green, Circulor, 44 7880051252, [email protected], https://circulor.com/

SOURCE Acculon Energy