Acculon Energy Partners with HiNa Battery Technology Co. to Bring Cutting-Edge Na-ion Battery Solutions to the U.S. Market

Acculon Energy has announced a strategic partnership with HiNa Battery Technology Co. to bring HiNa's sodium-ion (Na+) battery solutions to the U.S. market. This collaboration aims to replace traditional lead-acid systems in commercial and industrial applications with superior Na+ technology, offering improved safety, performance, and energy density. Acculon selected HiNa after rigorous testing of multiple suppliers, recognizing their Na+ technology as superior for data centers, grid modernization, and other critical markets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acculon Energy, a leading U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of advanced battery systems, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HiNa Battery Technology Co., a global leader in sodium-ion (Na+) technology and cell manufacturing. This partnership marks a major step in bringing HiNa's innovative Na+ battery solutions to the U.S. market as a part of Acculon's energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

For the past two years, Acculon Energy has conducted extensive research and testing on the sodium-ion supply base. Using its world-renowned cell testing and validation facilities, Acculon has evaluated several suppliers and performed extensive comparative testing of cylindrical and prismatic formats. Acculon found that HiNa's Na+ technology is one of the top performers in the field.

The alliance between Acculon and HiNa is focused on replacing traditional lead-acid battery systems, and the rapidly expanding stationary energy markets to support data centers and grid modernization, where safety, reliability, and performance are paramount. Na+ batteries offer distinct advantages over lead-acid, LFP, and NMC batteries, particularly in discharge and recharge times, cold temperature performance, and system energy density. Beyond these important characteristics, industrial and commercial markets are seeking Na+ technology to mitigate concerns about the intrinsic volatility of lithium-ion battery materials and supply chains.

The partnership will leverage Acculon Energy's "safety beyond standards" philosophy, along with its proprietary CORE architecture, a chemistry-agnostic battery system that allows for maximum flexibility in both voltage and capacity, together with the best-in-class commercial Na+ battery cell HiNa is offering. Acculon's wholly-owned Battery Management System (BMS) provides a ground-up solution optimized to provide reliability, safety, and performance in varied applications.

Additionally, Acculon's battery modules and BMS are undergoing rigorous testing to meet UL standards, including listings for UL 2271, 2580, and 1973, ensuring that the highest levels of safety and performance are achieved.

"Our partnership with HiNa accelerates our mission to deliver the highest safety and lowest total cost of ownership products to our customers," said Andrew Thomas, president of Acculon Energy. "Coupled with the GWh module manufacturing we are bringing online in Q1 and HiNa's GWh cell capacity that's up and running, our alliance gives US industrial markets access to safe, scalable Na+ products.."

"We are very excited to see this strategic alliance between HiNa and Acculon Energy to bring the better cost-performance, improved safety, and more sustainability than the most cutting-edge sodium-ion battery technologies are offering in the post-lithium era," said Stan Sun, VP of HiNa Battery, "Through our partnership, we are more than confident and dedicated to continuously delivering the best-in-class and commercial-ready sodium-ion batteries and solutions to US market. "

Acculon Energy is currently accepting orders for its Na+ CORE components and is developing fully custom solutions as a result of the alliance. The partnership between Acculon and HiNa represents a major leap forward in the energy storage industry by delivering a better cost-performance, safer, and more sustainable alternative to legacy lead-acid and lithium-based battery technologies.

About Acculon Energy

Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation energy storage solutions, from start to scale. For more information, visit our LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/acculon-energy/

About HiNa Battery Technology Co.

As a globally recognized pioneer in sodium-ion batteries, HiNa Battery was founded in 2017 by a team of world-class scientists aiming to continuously innovate and commercialize sodium-ion batteries as the best alternative in the post-lithium era. Proud of and famous for its patented technologies, HiNa is now the fastest and largest sodium-ion battery provider that's been delivering certified commercial-off-the-shelf sodium-ion batteries to both stationary energy storage and moderate-range EVs. Together with a worldwide partner network, HiNa has powered a series of flagship commercial cases including the world's first 100MWh sodium-ion stationary energy storage power plant, and the world's first sodium-ion powered EV.

Media Contact

Betsy Barry, Acculon Energy, 1 706-206-7271, [email protected], https://acculonenergy.com/

SOURCE Acculon Energy