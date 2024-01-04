Acculon Energy Unveils Revolutionary Sodium-Ion Battery Products

We've seen the technology readiness level and availability of sodium cells improve impressively over the past two years. Along the way, we've invested heavily to validate cells in our renowned test lab and conduct pre-certification destructive testing. Post this

Acculon's first two sodium-ion products support a range of applications and are available in small and large modules, capable of building into varying capacities (kWh) and voltage levels. In addition to meeting the safety requirements of UL standards like 2271, 2580, 1973, and 9540, the products comply with stringent UN regulations and are validated to Acculon's industry-leading rigor for quality and safety.

Acculon's President, Andrew Thomas states, "We've seen the technology readiness level and availability of sodium cells improve impressively over the past two years. Along the way, we've invested heavily to validate cells in our renowned test lab and conduct pre-certification destructive testing. Our customers demand durable performance and a compelling value proposition–our sodium-ion batteries will achieve both."

Acculon Energy is currently building robust manufacturing capacity to meet the burgeoning demand for safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for a range of electrification programs. Scaled production of 2GWh is scheduled for mid-2024, ensuring timely access to this game-changing technology.

About Acculon: Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation lithium-ion solutions, from start to scale. For more information, please visit our LinkedIn page.

