AccuLynx announces industry-leading customer satisfaction with high NPS

"AccuLynx continues to set the gold standard for quality and service," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "Exceeding software industry satisfaction benchmarks by more than 40 percent underscores our dedication to providing roofing contractors with the absolute best business management tools."

With the majority of respondents considered 'Promoters', AccuLynx's NPS falls into the 'high' category for software providers, according to data provided by Qualtrics. This can be attributed to AccuLynx's usability, unique feature set, consistent product improvements, and customer service.

According to 2023 surveys following customer interactions with the company's training and support teams, nearly 100 percent of AccuLynx's customers said they were satisfied with the service they received. AccuLynx customer and COO at Priority Restoration, Billy Gaglione, agreed that the service AccuLynx provides him is top-notch. "My questions are always answered right away. It's like having my own personal tech team."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

