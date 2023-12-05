AccuLynx announces new integration with Sage to simplify accounting processes for roofing contractors

Teaming up with Sage not only increases our accounting integration offerings, but also allows us to better address the needs of growing roofing companies. Post this

"We're excited to work with the Sage team to give our customers an easier way to manage their accounting process and reduce errors," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "Teaming up with Sage not only increases our accounting integration offerings, but also allows us to better address the needs of growing roofing companies."

"At a time where cost and time savings are paramount for every business, this new partnership will empower more roofing companies to focus on what they do best, rather that having to deal with a cumbersome administrative task," said Regina Crowshaw, Director, NA ISV Sales, Strategy and Programs at Sage.

When using AccuLynx's integration with Sage Intacct, any jobs, contact information, invoices or worksheets created in AccuLynx will be reflected in the customer's Sage account. Similarly, payments recorded in Sage Intacct will automatically be pulled into the respective AccuLynx job file.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

