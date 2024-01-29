AccuLynx Announces New Sales Presentation Tools for Roofing Contractors Ahead of 2024 International Roofing Expo

New features will enhance the way contractors deliver roof estimates to homeowners
CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced it will preview new presentation-building capabilities at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) in Las Vegas, NV, February 6-8, 2024. These new features will allow AccuLynx users to quickly turn an estimate into a professional sales proposal that is custom-branded and easily shared with customers.
AccuLynx's Vice President of Product, Mark Rattin, said: "We're excited to release new presentation tools that will be part of our SmartDocs feature and help our customers create impressive proposals—as well as proposal templates—without leaving AccuLynx."
The addition of new presentation tools will accompany enhancements to AccuLynx's SmartDocs feature, creating an end-to-end digital presentation solution that eliminates the need for third party proposal apps. International Roofing Expo attendees can visit the AccuLynx booth #6516 to learn more about these new features and others, which will be made available to customers in April 2024.
AccuLynx's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Stein, said: "We're excited to provide our customers with a best-in-class proposal solution that cohesively exists within the AccuLynx platform. Customers will save an extraordinary amount of time and money by having these tools all reside within AccuLynx."
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
