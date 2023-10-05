AccuLynx earns 10th award of the year with GetApp recognition

All-in-one roofing business management software named "Category Leader" by trusted software review site
CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Roofing Software Category Leader by popular software review site, GetApp. This award is AccuLynx's 10th recognition in 2023, highlighting the product's ease of use, robust feature set, overall reliability, and superior customer support.
GetApp highlights Category Leaders based on five criteria: functionality, usability, value, support, and overall customer satisfaction. AccuLynx achieved above average ratings in each of the five criteria, including the maximum possible score for customer support. AccuLynx was placed in the top 5 percent of all software solutions in the Roofing Software category. Earlier this year, AccuLynx was also recognized in the GetApp Construction Management Software and Construction Estimating categories.
"10 awards in 2023 is a testament to our continued focus on helping roofing contractors run their businesses more efficiently," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "AccuLynx is the only roofing business management software to receive this level of recognition in 2023."
To read more about the 2023 Roofing Software Category Leaders, visit GetApp.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
Media Contact
Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 6084733800, [email protected], AccuLynx
SOURCE AccuLynx
Share this article