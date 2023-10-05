AccuLynx earns 10th award of the year with GetApp recognition

"10 awards in 2023 is a testament to our continued focus on helping roofing contractors run their businesses more efficiently. AccuLynx is the only roofing business management software to receive this level of recognition in 2023," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. Tweet this

"10 awards in 2023 is a testament to our continued focus on helping roofing contractors run their businesses more efficiently," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "AccuLynx is the only roofing business management software to receive this level of recognition in 2023."

To read more about the 2023 Roofing Software Category Leaders, visit GetApp.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

