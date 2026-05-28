AccuLynx Earns Top Roofing Industry Recognition from Capterra and Software Advice for 2026

"Our users' feedback inspires us to continually refine our technology, helping them scale their businesses more efficiently," said CEO Mike Stein. Post this

"Being recognized as a category leader by Capterra and Software Advice reflects the deep trust roofing contractors place in AccuLynx," said CEO Mike Stein. "Our users' feedback inspires us to continually refine our technology, helping them scale their businesses more efficiently."

Capterra named AccuLynx in its 2026 Shortlist for Roofing after evaluating over 100 products in the roofing software category from January 2026 through present day. Capterra's methodology evaluates verified user reviews over a 24 month period alongside other indicators of relevance, including average monthly search volume and review recency, to confidently identify industry leaders.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

Media Contact

Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 608-473-3800, [email protected], www.acculynx.com

SOURCE AccuLynx