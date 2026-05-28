AccuLynx Earns Top Roofing Industry Recognition from Capterra and Software Advice for 2026

AccuLynx cements its position as a highly trusted software solution through verified user reviews
CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced it has been recognized by Capterra and Software Advice as a leader in the roofing and construction software sectors. Named across multiple flagship reports, including Capterra's Shortlist for Roofing and Software Advice's Front Runners for Roofing, AccuLynx was among the top three products with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 800+ verified user reviews.
For nearly 20 years, the AccuLynx platform has been a premier choice for thousands of roofing companies looking to increase productivity and scale their businesses effectively. This recognition highlights AccuLynx's standing as a trusted software provider for roofing and construction professionals. Its all-in-one business management platform, which centralizes essential tools like CRM, estimation, project scheduling, and material ordering, streamlines roofing company operations, resulting in increased efficiency and profitability.
"Being recognized as a category leader by Capterra and Software Advice reflects the deep trust roofing contractors place in AccuLynx," said CEO Mike Stein. "Our users' feedback inspires us to continually refine our technology, helping them scale their businesses more efficiently."
Capterra named AccuLynx in its 2026 Shortlist for Roofing after evaluating over 100 products in the roofing software category from January 2026 through present day. Capterra's methodology evaluates verified user reviews over a 24 month period alongside other indicators of relevance, including average monthly search volume and review recency, to confidently identify industry leaders.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.
Media Contact
Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 608-473-3800, [email protected], www.acculynx.com
SOURCE AccuLynx
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