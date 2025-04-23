AccuLynx Expands Aerial Measurement Capabilities with New Geospan® Integration

"Accurate measurements are the foundation of every successful roofing estimate," said AccuLynx CEO Mike Stein. "By integrating with Geospan, we're giving contractors more choices in how they obtain measurements—with affordable, reliable options for every job." Post this

"Accurate measurements are the foundation of every successful roofing estimate," said AccuLynx CEO, Mike Stein. "By integrating with Geospan, we're giving contractors more choices when it comes to how they obtain those measurements—along with affordable, reliable options that fit the needs of every job."

AccuLynx users do not need a Geospan account to place an order. Contractors can choose from two report types, depending on the complexity of the project:

gPro™ ($38) offers detailed 3D models with measurements for area, pitch, edges, and materials—ideal for complex jobs.

gProXPress™ ($23) provides fast, affordable, reduced-measurement data from the 3D model for quick, single-property estimates.

"Contractors don't just need tools—they need the right technology and data to really take their work to the next level," said Pete Findley, CEO of Geospan. "Our partnership with AccuLynx makes it easy for them to get accurate roof measurements without the hassle, so they can create better estimates and deliver stronger results on every job."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, proposals, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx directly integrates with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, Angi, Spotio, SalesRabbit, CompanyCam, Hatch, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, Hover, HubSpot, Roofle, Geospan, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

