AccuLynx Expands Integration Offerings with New Third-Party Connections

AccuLynx's integration with Hover: Allows customers to automatically trigger and assign measurement requests in Hover, sync Hover roof measurements and 3D renderings to the AccuLynx job record, and populate measurement data into the AccuLynx job estimate.

AccuLynx's integration with Spotio: Allows customers to automatically sync Spotio records to AccuLynx and map AccuLynx status information back to the Spotio record.

AccuLynx's integration with SalesRabbit: Allows customers to automatically sync SalesRabbit records to AccuLynx and map AccuLynx status and financial information back to the SalesRabbit record.

"These new integrations represent another significant advancement in AccuLynx's technology, offering our customers more opportunities to customize and centralize their tech stack," says AccuLynx CEO, Mike Stein. "We're excited to provide seamless data flow between these applications and the AccuLynx platform, helping contractors work more efficiently so they can focus on growth."

Alongside new integrations, AccuLynx has also released a series of improvements to its messaging, document automation, mobile, and supplement tracking features. This includes:

A brand new Communications tab in the AccuLynx job record that organizes messages into threads and introduces enhanced management tools and time-saving shortcuts.

More document features that make it easier for roofing contractors to design and share custom sales proposals with homeowners.

New mobile app capabilities, including call logging and document status tracking.

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, proposals, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx directly integrates with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, Angi, Spotio, SalesRabbit, CompanyCam, Hatch, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, Hover, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

