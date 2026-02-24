AccuLynx Expands Roof Measurement Options with New RoofScope Integration

"Adding RoofScope to our app connections marketplace doesn't just give our customers more measurement options, but it also provides them with a high-velocity workflow that turns data into revenue faster," said AccuLynx CEO, Mike Stein. Post this

"This new integration is key to helping roofing contractors move quickly during the sales process," said AccuLynx CEO, Mike Stein. "Adding RoofScope to our app connections marketplace doesn't just give our customers more measurement options, but it also provides them with a high-velocity workflow that turns data into revenue faster."

RoofScope reports compile essential roof measurements into a two-page report that includes total squares, roof edgings and folds, roof planes and their characteristics, a color-coded and dimensioned roof drawing, and aerial imagery of the structure.

"AccuLynx has built one of the most powerful platforms in roofing, and we're proud to integrate RoofScope's proprietary measurement intelligence directly into that ecosystem," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies, Inc. "Our mutual clients don't just get a report, they get infrastructure that drives cleaner workflows, stronger documentation, and better business outcomes."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

Media Contact

Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 608-473-3800, [email protected], www.acculynx.com

SOURCE AccuLynx