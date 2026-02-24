AccuLynx Expands Roof Measurement Options with New RoofScope Integration

New integration offers roofing contractors easier way to automate aerial measurements
CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, has launched a new integration with RoofScope, a trusted provider of exterior measurement solutions. This integration bolsters the AccuLynx ecosystem, seamlessly embedding RoofScope's high-quality aerial imagery within its estimation workflow. Now, detailed RoofScope reports can be quickly transformed into actionable job estimates, providing AccuLynx users a frictionless path from measurement to profitable project management.
Integrating RoofScope into AccuLynx eliminates the need for both external account toggling and manual measurement data entry into the AccuLynx job estimate, resulting in significant time savings and more precise material calculations. Using AccuLynx, roofing contractors can automatically trigger RoofScope report orders and receive them in AccuLynx within 12 hours or less. Measurement data from RoofScope's report populates the AccuLynx job estimate, accelerating quote generation while reducing errors. The RoofScope integration setup in AccuLynx is fast and easy, requiring no coding or complex configuration. The integration can be enabled using AccuLynx's AppConnections add-on, which allows users to automate the integration process without the help of a software developer.
"This new integration is key to helping roofing contractors move quickly during the sales process," said AccuLynx CEO, Mike Stein. "Adding RoofScope to our app connections marketplace doesn't just give our customers more measurement options, but it also provides them with a high-velocity workflow that turns data into revenue faster."
RoofScope reports compile essential roof measurements into a two-page report that includes total squares, roof edgings and folds, roof planes and their characteristics, a color-coded and dimensioned roof drawing, and aerial imagery of the structure.
"AccuLynx has built one of the most powerful platforms in roofing, and we're proud to integrate RoofScope's proprietary measurement intelligence directly into that ecosystem," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies, Inc. "Our mutual clients don't just get a report, they get infrastructure that drives cleaner workflows, stronger documentation, and better business outcomes."
