AccuLynx Launches New Analytics and Mobile Solutions to Help Roofing Contractors Boost Productivity

"AccuLynx has always been at the forefront of innovation in roofing software, and this release underscores our ongoing commitment to serving contractors at every stage of growth," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "By investing in data infrastructure, mobile technology, and reporting tools, we're ensuring that our customers have the solutions they need to operate more efficiently today and into the future."

New features added to the AccuLynx platform:

DataMart: Centralizes company data for enterprise roofing businesses, enabling deeper insights and fully customizable reporting.





Mobile estimation: Build, customize, and send roofing estimates from the mobile Field App with the same robust features as the web version.





CallRail integration: Automatically sync call details and form submissions into AccuLynx for streamlined lead management.





Two-factor authentication: Strengthen account security with optional 2FA at the account or user level.

Enhancements to core AccuLynx capabilities:

Allocate expenses by trade: Categorize costs and revenue by trade for more accurate performance tracking.





Trades-based reporting: Break down job values and financials by trade to gain better visibility into profitability.





Appointments-based reporting: Access expanded data points for a more complete view of appointments across the business.





New calendar integrations: Sync with Outlook and iCalendar, schedule multi-attendee appointments, and receive automatic alerts.





Geospan 3D roof models: View and interact with detailed 3D roof renderings directly in AccuLynx.





Flexible Sage Intacct integration: Choose to sync data by individual location or consolidate everything under one company for centralized financial management.

"These updates are designed to make core AccuLynx features even stronger while introducing significant enhancements that contractors have been asking for," said Mark Rattin, VP of Product at AccuLynx. "Whether it's building estimates in the field, detailed reporting on financials by trade, or accessing enterprise-level data, we're committed to delivering solutions that help contractors save time, make smarter decisions, and stay competitive."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

Media Contact

Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 608-473-3800, [email protected], www.acculynx.com

SOURCE AccuLynx