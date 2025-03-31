AccuLynx Sees Surge in Mobile App Usage and 5-Star Reviews

"Our customers need mobile solutions that work as hard as they do," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "Our most recent enhancements make it easier than ever to manage jobs from anywhere using AccuLynx." Post this

Powered by Smart(er) Docs, AccuLynx mobile app users can now put together sales proposals on the go—combining reports, estimates, and contracts into a polished packet with customizable page order and previews. With quick form-field completion and on-the-spot signatures, contracts can be finalized instantly, helping contractors close deals faster. Additionally, enhanced job communication tools, including message threads and advanced sorting, make critical updates easy to find, keeping teams aligned and projects on track.

"Our customers need mobile solutions that work as hard as they do," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "Our most recent enhancements make it easier than ever to manage jobs from anywhere using AccuLynx."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, proposals, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx directly integrates with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, Angi, Spotio, SalesRabbit, CompanyCam, Hatch, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, Hover, HubSpot, Roofle, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

Media Contact

