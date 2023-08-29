AccuLynx teams with up with IKO Industries to offer roofing contractors access to its business management software

The IKO ROOFPRO program provides roofing contractors with access to software solutions like AccuLynx that will help them grow their business and increase profits. Tweet this

AI-based lead scoring, sales pipeline management, and an easy-to-use estimate builder to help contractors identify and take advantage of every sales opportunity

A mobile field application, automations, labor and order managers, and shared production calendars that improve project management and help keep roofing jobs on track

Detailed financial reports that easily track income, expenses, and overall job costs to give contractors insights needed to forecast business decisions

"AccuLynx is excited to collaborate with IKO to bring our software to ROOFPRO members," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "We look forward to helping more roofing contractors improve their processes and grow their business."

"The IKO ROOFPRO program provides roofing contractors with access to software solutions like AccuLynx that will help them grow their business and increase profits," said Jack Gottesman, Marketing Services and Loyalty Program Group Director at IKO. "We're confident that AccuLynx can provide our roofing contractors with the tools they need to help them do that."

The IKO ROOFPRO Contractor Loyalty program offers members-only access to a variety of industry rebates and discounts. To learn more, visit acculynx.com/iko.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx has direct integrations with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, HomeAdvisor, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

Media Contact

Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 6084733800, [email protected], AccuLynx

