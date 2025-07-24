AccuLynx Unveils New Enterprise Roofing Analytics Solution

DataMart module helps multi-location roofing businesses uncover insights and adapt reporting to their needs.
CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced the launch of DataMart: a new data module built on the AccuLynx platform that provides enterprise customers with advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities. Developed with learnings from working with the nation's largest contractors, DataMart empowers owner-operator and PE-backed roofing companies to transform their vast operational datasets into actionable insights that drive efficiency, profitability, and strategic growth.
Enterprise roofing businesses generate an immense amount of data daily. However, many struggle to consolidate, analyze, and leverage this information effectively. DataMart addresses this critical need by providing a centralized repository for key operational data, including sales, project management, labor, orders, payments, customer relationship management (CRM), and financial performance. It eliminates the constraints of traditional reporting tools, providing multi-location businesses a highly configurable process that delivers rapid data transformation at scale.
"We recognized the need for a highly tailored data solution that truly addresses the unique challenges and opportunities within the large-scale roofing sector," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "DataMart is not just about making AccuLynx data more accessible; it's about making it more intelligent and useful for our customers—specifically the management teams and private equity firms who oversee these operations."
Key advantages for AccuLynx customers include:
- Advanced data & analytics: Access to granular job-level, financial, and usage data enables roofing companies to optimize resource allocation and forecast with greater accuracy.
- Enterprise-grade visibility: Portfolio-wide performance tracking with unified rollup visualization facilitates strategic decision-making and improved workforce planning.
- Reporting without limits: Robust capabilities for customization gives users total control while eliminating common constraints like fixed calculations and role-based restrictions.
- High-speed data retrieval and analysis: Scalable infrastructure designed for large-scale roofing operations ensures efficiency and stability with increased volume.
DataMart, currently in beta, integrates seamlessly with SQL-based tools like Power BI, Tableau, Looker, and many others. Early adopters have already reported significant increases in operational visibility as well as improvements in their ability to pinpoint critical business drivers.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.
