AccuLynx Unveils New Enterprise Roofing Analytics Solution

"We recognized the need for a highly tailored data solution that truly addresses the unique challenges and opportunities within the large-scale roofing sector," said Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "DataMart is not just about making AccuLynx data more accessible; it's about making it more intelligent and useful for our customers—specifically the management teams and private equity firms who oversee these operations."

Key advantages for AccuLynx customers include:

Advanced data & analytics: Access to granular job-level, financial, and usage data enables roofing companies to optimize resource allocation and forecast with greater accuracy.

Enterprise-grade visibility: Portfolio-wide performance tracking with unified rollup visualization facilitates strategic decision-making and improved workforce planning.

Reporting without limits: Robust capabilities for customization gives users total control while eliminating common constraints like fixed calculations and role-based restrictions.

High-speed data retrieval and analysis: Scalable infrastructure designed for large-scale roofing operations ensures efficiency and stability with increased volume.

DataMart, currently in beta, integrates seamlessly with SQL-based tools like Power BI, Tableau, Looker, and many others. Early adopters have already reported significant increases in operational visibility as well as improvements in their ability to pinpoint critical business drivers.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

