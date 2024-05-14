ACDi Expands East Coast Presence with Acquisition of Fourth Manufacturing Plant

"This manufacturing plant addition is part of our growth strategy and goal to be the premier provider of electronics manufacturing services on the East Coast." - Bill Hornbaker, President and CEO at ACDi Post this

"This deal not only allows us to add new customers and expand our capacity to better serve existing customers, but it provides an opportunity for skilled labor hiring in the Kilmarnock, Virginia region," said Bill Hornbaker, President and CEO at ACDi. "This manufacturing plant addition is part of our growth strategy and goal to be the premier provider of electronics manufacturing services on the East Coast."

"We are thrilled to welcome a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services to Kilmarnock," said Shawn Donahue, Mayor of Kilmarnock. "ACDi's commitment to growth and excellence aligns perfectly with Kilmarnock's spirit. Together, we look forward to fostering new opportunities, serving customers with top-notch quality and contributing to the skilled labor force in our region."

About ACDi

Based in Frederick, MD with additional manufacturing plants in Nashville, NC, Branford, CT and Kilmarnock, VA, American Computer Development Inc. (ACDi) is an integral resource to companies who need a trusted partner for dynamic electronics manufacturing, engineering and PCB layout expertise to successfully bring their electronic products to market. Our product engineering support services, PCB layout, NPI, electronics manufacturing services, testing, systems integration and product lifecycle management solutions enable OEMs to focus on their business while we focus on product realization and optimization. ACDi clients gain a hands-on extension to their business as we turn their concepts into functional product. Learn more about ACDi on the website https://www.acdi.com/.

