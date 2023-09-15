Ace Pickleball Club Launches My Pickleball Coaching App

"Imagine stepping onto a worldclass Ace pickleball Club court and having you and your playing partner's match film automatically uploaded to your phone and then personally reviewed by the world's top players and coaches." Tweet this

Martina Kochli, CEO of MyPickleball Coach remarked, "We are excited to launch this partnership with Ace Pickleball Club, one that will certainly accelerate the growth of the sport. Imagine stepping onto a worldclass Ace pickleball Club court and having you and your playing partner's match film automatically uploaded to your phone and then personally reviewed by the world's top players and coaches. The Ace Pickleball Club - MyPickleball Coach relationship has created an immersive experience that combines state of the art pickleball courts with world class coaching right on your phone to enable pickleball players to reach their potential."

After a 30 day free trial period, Ace Pickleball Club members will receive discounted pricing for personalized coaching through the MyPickleball Coach App, where they can activate 1-1 coaching from top ranked professional players and coaches right on their phone. Ace Pickleball Club members can take the DUPR challenge and receive detailed analysis on how to improve their shot selections, court positioning and partner chemistry.

About Ace Pickleball Club

Ace Pickleball Club is the fastest growing indoor pickleball franchise in the world, with over 50 facilities currently in development across 11 states. Each Club will feature between 8 to 16 regulation size courts in a climate controlled environment, and the membership based club is focused on providing optimal playing conditions for everyone from beginners to experts. Ace Pickleball Club began offering franchises for development in February of 2023, opening their first corporate-owned location in Roswell, GA in July 2023.

About MyJourney

MyJourney is the developer of My Pickleball Coach and is the inventor of Coaching as-a Service technology that provides one-on-one and scalable coaching. Their technology powers the digital coaching platform with TaylorMade and Alex Morgan's MyJourney Soccer.

Media Contact

Rick Geritz, LifeJourney, 1 443-538-5364, [email protected], https://www.myjourneypickleball.com/

SOURCE MyJourney