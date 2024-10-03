Ace Rent A Car Partners with CloudHesive to Transform Customer Service Operations

Our collaboration with CloudHesive has significantly expanded our customer reach. Their provision of sophisticated, easily implementable solutions, accompanied by their guidance, has positioned us for success from the start. Post this

"Our collaboration with CloudHesive has significantly expanded our customer reach. Their provision of sophisticated, easily implementable solutions, accompanied by their guidance, has positioned us for success from the start. This has instilled in us a sense of anticipation as we look forward to future growth with a scalable product," said Richard Wayne, Director of Customer Experience with ACE Rent A Car.

CloudHesive's Cutting-Edge Solutions

Central to this partnership is the implementation of Amazon Connect Voice, a cloud-based call center platform that enhances customer interactions with greater efficiency and reliability. ConnectPath enables supervisors to monitor agent performance in real time, improving management and quality control. Amazon Q provides agents with a centralized document library, empowering them to handle objections more effectively and deliver faster, informed service.

"Our partnership with ACE Rent A Car exemplifies CloudHesive's commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that empower businesses to elevate their customer experience. By leveraging AWS technologies and our expertise, we're enabling ACE Rent A Car to streamline operations and adapt seamlessly to new markets. We're excited to be part of their journey as they expand and redefine their customer service capabilities," said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive.

Flexibility with a Pay-as-You-Go Model

Amazon Connect and CloudHesive's ConnectPath pay-as-you-go model offers ACE Rent A Car the flexibility to scale its operations based on demand, without the burden of long-term contracts. This flexibility is vital as the company expands into new regions, including Europe, while maintaining high levels of service.

A Strategic Fit for Global Expansion

This partnership with CloudHesive comes at a pivotal moment for ACE Rent A Car, as it looks to expand into international markets, including a strategic push into Europe. Scalable, innovative technology is essential to meet the growing demands of their global customers.

In the short term, ACE Rent A Car plans to integrate additional reporting features and is exploring the use of an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to streamline customer interactions. The company is also investigating AI and Generative AI technologies as part of its long-term customer service roadmap. CloudHesive will continue to support ACE Rent A Car's digital transformation journey.

About ACE Rent A Car Reservations, Inc.

ACE Rent A Car Reservations Inc. is a technology company dedicated to developing and supporting solutions that empower independent car rental companies to compete successfully with the major chains. ACE has developed and operated global reservation networks in support of its affiliate base since 1986 and today manages a large chain of independent rental car operators worldwide with over 200 locations in 15 countries.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Premier Partner and an Amazon Managed Services Partner, founded in 2014 by experts in the cloud technology space. We help our customers adapt and transform their organizations by using the power of Amazon Web Services through consulting, our ConnectPath CX CCaaS platform, and next-generation managed services, focusing on operational excellence, security, reliability, Generative AI, and application optimization. We serve global customers with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and offices in Denver, Colorado; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, visit CloudHesive.com

