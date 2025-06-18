The consumer research and safety team at Area 52 has launched a comprehensive public investigation after receiving a surge of reports regarding the "Ace Ultra Premium" and "Ace Ultra" vape products.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following our fake carts research report, our team is strongly advising consumers to discontinue use and safely dispose of any "Ace Ultra" or "Ace Ultra Premium" products, including the popular "Ace Ultra Premium 2g disposable," due to significant concerns about health and product legitimacy.

Area 52's Findings: Is Ace Ultra Premium Real or Fake?

Our experts have carefully reviewed the origins of Ace Ultra, Ace Ultra Premium carts, and related disposable vapes. Despite their professional-looking "Ace Ultra Premium box" packaging, these items are not produced by a licensed manufacturer. Instead, "Ace Ultra Premium" operates as a so-called "ghost brand"—a label and design widely circulated among unregulated third parties, often using platforms like DHgate and Alibaba to sell empty "Ace Ultra Premium" cartridges and boxes for as little as $0.30.

Many informed consumers search for Ace Ultra Premium reviews or try to verify Ace Ultra Premium price, flavors, or whether Ace Ultra carts are real. The troubling truth is that, as our research confirms, there's no legitimate 'Ace Ultra Premium' company, no batch tracking, and no reliable Ace Ultra Premium lab reports or testing—despite what some 'official' websites claim.

One of hundreds of online listings for empty "Ace Ultra" packaging—making it easy for anyone to sell a counterfeit 2g disposable or vape cart as 'ultra premium,' with no oversight.

Major Health Risks with Ace Ultra Premium Vape and Carts

Whether searching for "Ace Ultra Premium gold," "Red Ace Ultra Premium," "Ace Ultra Premium mini," "Ace Ultra Premium 4g," or "Ace Ultra carts," the risks remain the same. These products share critical safety threats:

Vitamin E Acetate: An additive frequently implicated in the 2019 EVALI outbreak, causing severe lung injury.

Heavy Metals: Counterfeit hardware tested with over 1,100x the legal limit for lead, plus other toxins.

Pesticides & Synthetics: Illicit oils may contain myclobutanil, which turns into toxic cyanide gas when vaped, and even synthetic cannabinoids (Spice/K2), which cause seizures and psychosis.

No Quality Control: Ace Ultra Premium "flavors" and supposed "premium oil" vary wildly and are never batch-tested.

No Customer Support: With no traceable Ace Ultra Premium company, there's no recourse for affected customers.

Real-world consumer accounts (see our full investigation report) have described long-term respiratory harm and acute neurological incidents after using "Ace Ultra Premium disposable" and "Ace Ultra cart" products.

Area 52 is devoted to radical transparency, rigorous third-party lab testing, and traceable ingredient sourcing for every batch—values absent in ultra ace premium counterfeit products. Discover our safety standards.

Outrage is Valid—But Protect Your Health First

We know smart shoppers often seek the best "ace ultra premium price," unique "ace ultra flavors," or even Google "Ace Ultra Premium where to buy" or "Ace Ultra Premium review." Unfortunately, the entire Ace Ultra Premium market operates without authentic oversight—there are no safe versions, regardless of price or packaging.

"We understand how upsetting it is to realize your Ace Ultra Premium vape, cart, or 2g disposable is fake or unsafe. But please: your health is worth more. Don't take the risk." – Area 52 Investigations Team

Bottom Line:The Ace Ultra Premium disposable and Ace Ultra carts are not legitimate—there is no such thing as "real" Ace Ultra Premium or a safe "Ace Ultra Premium 4g" disposable. For reliable quality and your peace of mind, invest in brands that openly publish testing results and ingredient sourcing. For the full report and proof, or to see what real premium vapes should look like, visit Area52.com.

