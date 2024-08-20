ACE WFM and UKG announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Implementation Services in Australia

ACE WFM and UKG are teaming up to deliver tailored workforce solutions, streamlining operations and cutting administrative hassles for their clients. With ACE WFM's expert implementation and ongoing support, this partnership promises a seamless transition and enhanced business efficiency.

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACE WFM, a renowned workforce management consulting services provider, is pleased to announce an expanded relationship with UKG, a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. This collaboration will offer mutual clients preferred access to a comprehensive suite of business-critical solutions, enabling them to streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and better support their employees. As a UKG partner, ACE WFM assists clients through each step of the implementation process and provides ongoing training and support post-implementation.

ACE WFM specializes in tailoring the implementation strategy for UKG Pro WFM, Legacy Workforce Central and Dell Boomi Integrations solutions to meet clients' unique needs. By identifying and configuring custom workflows, creating targeted training to address organizational pain points, and supporting meticulous data migration efforts, ACE WFM ensures a smooth and effective transition. Additional benefits for mutual clients include customizable offerings for implementation and integration services

Amit Bhatia, Managing Director of ACE WFM, shared, "Collaborating with UKG presents an incredible opportunity to leverage our respective strengths and unite our efforts to achieve shared objectives. Together, we are poised to meet evolving client demands and lead the market with innovative solutions."

About ACE WFM

Founded in 2021, ACE WFM is a leading Workforce Management company, aiming to make work simple and efficient– through working every day towards a common goal of customer excellence. We have an immense amount of knowledge when it comes to providing highly specialized services to our esteemed clients in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. We are constantly striving to achieve new milestones in our core services, which include UKG Pro WFM, Dell Boomi Integrations, Migration, Workforce Central Support, and managed services.

For more information, visit www.acewfm.com.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world's largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what's possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

