Aceable Appoints Mike Grisko as CFO to Propel Growth and Industry Expansion

Following recent acquisitions and significant expansion, the online education leader has tapped seasoned expert Grisko to help navigate through its next phase of growth.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the innovative online learning company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Grisko as Chief Financial Officer. Grisko will strengthen Aceable's financial leadership and support the company's ambitious growth plans. He will play a vital role in corporate development and optimizing financial performance, which will contribute to Aceable's continued success and growth. This appointment aligns with the company's recent milestones, which include the acquisition of Real Estate Institute and being named Fortune's 'Best Overall' Real Estate School for 2024.

Grisko will oversee key financial functions, including business intelligence, accounting, and financial planning and analysis. Before joining Aceable, Grisko was the CFO and co-founder of Atmosphere TV, where he played a crucial role at the company in securing $198 million in funding and scaling its operations. Under Mike's financial leadership, Atmosphere TV achieved a $1 billion valuation in its Series D financing in 2022. It also garnered accolades as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US, appearing on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Fast 500, and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups lists. Grisko was also named Austin's Best CFO in 2021 by the Austin Business Journal.

"Shared values are something we look for in every hire. One of our values, 'pursue growth', means bringing the same growth mindset to work each day that our customers bring into their own lives – we learn, we grow, we improve each day," said Blake Garrett, CEO and founder of Aceable. "Mike embodies this growth mindset that is so core to our culture and our products. For that reason and many more, we all look forward to welcoming him to our executive team."

Before Atmosphere, Mike served as CFO of Chive Media Group and began his career in investment banking, specializing in M&A, capital markets, and advisory roles across the TMT sector with firms like Moelis & Company, PwC, and Lincoln International. His extensive experience in driving financial success and scaling high-growth companies makes him well-positioned to spearhead Aceable's strategic value-creation initiatives and expansions into new industries.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at Aceable, a company that has already achieved so much," said Mike Grisko. "There are significant opportunities ahead, and I look forward to partnering with the team to drive additional success. Together, we are committed to achieving Aceable's goals and creating lasting value for our customers."

