Aceable Launches Insurance Prep in Texas, Strengthening Roots and Accelerating Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the leading digital education platform known for teaching drivers and aspiring professionals, today announced the launch of Aceable Insurance in Texas—the company's home state and one of the nation's largest insurance markets. Texans can now kickstart their careers by enrolling in Aceable's Texas Insurance Pre-Licensing Exam Prep courses for property, casualty, life, and health insurance.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance Open Data Portal, more than 350,000 professionals hold Property & Casualty licenses in the state, with a similarly strong presence in Life & Health, underscoring Texas's robust market for multi-line insurance agents.

Aceable's new course is designed to simplify exam prep, improve pass rates, and equip aspiring insurance professionals with the tools they need to enter this high-demand, high-growth field. Built on a mobile-first platform with on-demand videos and mastery tracking, it delivers a flexible, outcomes-focused experience that helps learners succeed on their schedule.

"Texas isn't just where Aceable was founded, it's where we proved that modern education can unlock real opportunity," said Blake Garrett, CEO and founder of Aceable. "With this launch, we're bringing that same mission to insurance, one of the state's most vital and resilient industries. We're not just expanding into a new vertical, we're investing in Texans who want to build stable, upwardly mobile careers. And this is just the start. We're working to bring Aceable Insurance to more states before the end of the year."

Backed by $113 million in funding and five consecutive years of profitable growth, Aceable is well-positioned to modernize professional licensing education at scale.

Founded in Austin in 2013, Aceable quickly disrupted the market by modernizing driver's education, launching its first course, Texas Parent Taught Drivers Ed, in 2014. Since then, Aceable has expanded into real estate education and most recently into insurance, with courses already live in California and Illinois.

Today, Aceable owns more than 50% of Texas's driver's education market, and 30% of Texas real estate agents use Aceable throughout their careers. The company's 2024 acquisition of Real Estate Institute expanded its professional licensing footprint and set the stage for future offerings in mortgage education and beyond.

Begin your insurance licensing journey in Texas today by visiting: https://insurance.aceable.com/pre-license/texas/. To explore Aceable Insurance offerings in other states and stay updated on future expansions, please visit: http://insurance.aceable.com.

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With over a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in driving real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at http://www.aceable.com.

