Aceable Welcomes Two New Executives to Support Next Phase of Product and AI Education Technology Development

The leading digital education platform welcomes Kevin Morris as Chief Product Officer and Neil Seth as Chief Technology Officer as it sets its sights on continued growth and expansion through Generative AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the digital-first education platform renowned for its certification and training products, proudly announces that Kevin Morris and Neil Seth will join its leadership as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively. These strategic hires signal the next evolution of Aceable with the introduction of AI-powered enhancements to its Real Estate and Driving Education offerings, set to roll out in late Q4 and continue into 2024. Morris and Seth will drive this advancement, leveraging AI to craft more personalized and effective learning experiences that meet the modern learner's needs.

"It's a great day at Aceable as we welcome Kevin Morris and Neil Seth to our stellar team," said Blake Garrett, CEO and founder of Aceable. "Education is evolving rapidly, and it's imperative that our offerings not only keep pace, but set the pace. Kevin and Neil are the right leaders to harness the potential of AI, and to build upon Aceable's distinct foundation of highly effective, fun, and now increasingly personalized learning. Their arrival marks a significant milestone as we amplify our products and tools with AI – it's a bold new chapter we're eager to write together."

Kevin Morris is the newly appointed Chief Product Officer at Aceable and will lead the product, design, learning experience, and support teams. With over 25 years of experience focused on scaling customer-centric products, Morris aims to elevate Aceable's product direction and deliver excellent end-to-end user experiences alongside his team. He is passionate about building high-performing collaborators and is well-known for his leadership at companies such as Indeed, Khoros, Spredfast, and Bazaarvoice.

"I am excited to be joining the experts at Aceable responsible for building engaging digital courses that allow learners access to the best drivers ed and real estate courses," said Morris. "I look forward to supporting our high-performance product teams as we explore how AI can help provide an even better experience with our digital-first courses. "

Neil Seth is now Aceable's Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the development, quality, and data engineering teams. His work will expand Aceable's innovation roadmap and advance course features to bring students new ways to enjoy digital learning. Seth brings over 20 years of leadership experience stemming from companies such as Dropoff and Gamefly, where he led the teams responsible for a partial acquisition to Electronic Arts. His experience managing cross-functional teams across the development lifecycle from engineering and database administration to operations and quality assurance will help Aceable uncover new opportunities for growth.

"There's never been a better time to join the high-growth EdTech space," said Seth. "Aceable is leading the charge on accessible and impactful digital learning, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in building and expanding technical teams to help accelerate Aceable's growth into AI solutions."

These new hires will support Aceable's upcoming product expansion as they set eyes on incorporating AI into their digital courses in late 2023 and 2024. Seth and Morris will be heavily involved in Aceable's upcoming launch of an AI virtual instructor, aimed to provide 24/7, personalized study support for current and future learners. From study guides and progress monitoring to accountability tools and coaching, Aceable plans to blend AI into their current interactive courses to create an even better online learning experience for drivers education and real estate professionals. For more information on Aceable's leadership team visit https://www.aceable.com/leadership/.

About Aceable

Aceable is a digital education provider built by experts in learning science that offers online drivers education focused on helping students become confident and safe drivers through self-paced, interactive drivers education and defensive driving courses. AceableAgent, a branch of Aceable, empowers current and aspiring real estate professionals with essential pre-licensing and continuing education courses. Aceable operates in multiple states, including Texas, California, Florida, and more, and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Austin for multiple years running by numerous entities, including Austin Business Journal, BuiltInAustin, and EqualOcean. For further details, please visit http://www.aceable.com and http://www.aceableagent.com.

Media Contact

