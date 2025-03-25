Aceable Writes Next Chapter In Growth Story: Launches Aceable Insurance

Following Acquisition of Real Estate Institute and Appointment of New CFO, Aceable Eyes Rapid Expansion of Insurance Licensing and Continuing Education Courses

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aceable introduces Aceable Insurance, the latest expansion in its growing list of compliance-based education courses. Focusing on property, casualty, life, and health insurance, Aceable now offers pre-licensing and continuing education courses for aspiring and licensed insurance professionals in Illinois and California, with plans to expand to more states throughout 2025.

The launch of Aceable Insurance marks a major step in integrating insurance education into the Aceable platform. Aceable has a strong track record of transforming compliance-based education into engaging, student-friendly digital experiences, starting with driver's ed and expanding into real estate licensing. The 2024 acquisition of Real Estate Institute paved the way for expansion into mortgage and insurance, and today's launch furthers the company's mission to make professional education more accessible and effective for aspiring insurance agents and brokers.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Aceable embodies the city's spirit of innovation, driving industry-leading advancements in professional education. Aceable's expansion into real estate education has been a major success, demonstrating its ability to scale confidently into new verticals. Over the past five years, the company has achieved profitable growth, increasing real estate education revenue at a 38% CAGR and tripling the company's EBITDA. This proven formula for success is now being applied to insurance education.

"Insurance education is a great example of where our team and our product can make a big impact," said Blake Garrett, CEO and founder of Aceable. "The industry is expected to see strong growth for the next decade, making it a great area for people to pursue a new or growing career. Beyond career opportunities, insurance plays a critical role in safeguarding Americans' lives and livelihoods—something we've witnessed firsthand with the recent LA Fires and their devastating impact on communities. These events underscore how imperative it is to prepare properly and continually educate insurance professionals, as we all rely on the indispensable services they provide."

The insurance expansion news comes in a series of company announcements that highlight Aceable's strategic investments in growth. This includes its 2024 acquisition of Real Estate Institute, which bolstered its real estate presence and allowed for future expansion into mortgage education. It also welcomed Mike Grisko as Chief Financial Officer to strengthen financial leadership and to drive expansion into new markets.

