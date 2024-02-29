AceableAgent Research Highlights Women's Financial Success and Satisfaction in Real Estate Careers

According to the report, 87% of respondents feel that real estate has allowed them to achieve their financial goals despite housing market fluctuations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research from AceableAgent, a leading online real estate school based in Texas, has revealed that despite the ups and downs of the housing market, many women feel secure in their decision to become an agent or broker, and for a majority (85%), their only regret is not having joined the industry sooner. The Women in Real Estate Report found that even now, women working in real estate are overwhelmingly confident in their career choice, with 99% stating that they feel real estate is the right career for them and 96% stating that they are satisfied with their income.

According to the new report, the biggest draws for women to join the industry are a flexible work model (61%) and high-income potential (58%). Additionally, nearly half (44%) of women became interested in real estate following a major life event, like having children, due to the need for additional flexibility and work-life balance.

"The real estate industry has historically offered women unique career and self-employment opportunities not found in other fields," said Laura Adams, Senior Real Estate Advisor for Aceable. "By becoming a real estate professional, you can enjoy work flexibility, autonomy, and a road to financial independence. Those are big draws to women who want to change careers, re-enter the workforce, or balance their work and family."

Key findings of the report include:

Women and working mothers are using real estate to open new doors

Mothers who stayed home to care for their children and family during the pandemic are feeling ready to re-enter the workforce but are finding it challenging. Stay-at-home moms and mothers who are reentering the workforce still face significant barriers. Real estate, however, has provided these women with a promising path to a second career with the unlimited income potential needed to provide for their families. Here are additional stats on working moms:

74% of respondents began their career in real estate after having kids

Women with children are 53% more likely to want to establish passive income and 24% more likely to say they're on track to meet their financial goals

99% of moms found real estate training to be accessible to them

61% of parents also noted they have more time to spend with their families while working in real estate than they did in their previous career

The flexibility is also attracting younger generations

It's not just mothers looking for work-life balance who find this flexibility attractive; younger women entering the workforce are also enticed by the ability to determine their own schedules. Of the Gen Z women surveyed, 72% of respondents reported that having a flexible work model was an important factor in choosing a career in real estate. With the next generation of workers looking for better work-life balance, a whopping 90% of Gen Z agents report feeling satisfied and fulfilled in their real estate careers.

For most women, career success still exists in a down market

It's no secret that the past few years have proved challenging for the real estate market. But despite difficult conditions, many women are joining the industry as a means to meet their financial goals and make a career switch.

56% chose to pursue a real estate career to become financially independent

87% of women are on track to meet their future financial goals

53% of those working part-time started real estate because they were unfulfilled in their other roles, while 38% sought increased flexibility in their work schedule

Methodology

Findings for Aceable's Women in Real Estate Report are based on a survey of more than 600 Americans, aged 18 and up, who work in real estate and identify as female. For more information and to read the full report visit: here.

About AceableAgent

AceableAgent is a digital education provider built by experts in learning science that provides current and aspiring real estate professionals with the required pre-licensing and continuing education courses they need to be successful. AceableAgent has empowered over 225 thousand students with the expertise and confidence to achieve their career goals. AceableAgent is available in select states like Texas, California, Florida, and more. For more information, visit http://www.aceableagent.com.

Media Contact

Tiffani Lee, Kickstand for Aceable, 778.987.9221, [email protected], https://www.aceableagent.com/

SOURCE Aceable