Aceable's New California Drivers' Education Course Solves California Teen's #1 Anxiety On The Road

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the digital education provider of unparalleled, accredited training and tools, today announced its new California Drivers Education course designed specifically for the state's teen drivers. A recent California Teen Drivers Report by Aceable revealed that 73% of teen drivers in the state experience driving anxiety, specifically naming hazardous weather and navigating highways as the top reasons for their driving concerns. Aceable's new drivers education offering is the first course designed to directly address the core problems young drivers in California are most concerned about through custom content to support their learning. The course includes a downloadable Driver Anxiety Guide that solves one of the state's biggest challenges for new drivers. California students can expect an updated curriculum with engaging activities, improved course design, and exclusive content created to tackle specific issues in the Golden State for a more modern and comprehensive digital driver's education.

"A lot has changed since our first California Drivers Ed course launch back in 2015, and we are thrilled to announce a new course that is tailored specifically to the needs of young drivers in California," Blake Garrett, CEO and Founder of Aceable, said. "Our team of instructional designers and driving experts have been hard at work creating a dynamic and fun learning experience that we know our California students will love. We are excited to continue our mission of creating safe and confident new drivers with an industry-first course that directly addresses and offers support for the anxieties and concerns that prevent teens from getting behind the wheel."

This new course has been designed specifically for California drivers based on research and user feedback. It includes:

Engaging Learning Activities: The course offers a diverse range of interactive learning activities, including matching games, clickable image questions, fill-in-the-blank exercises, ordered lists, and more. This engaging variety keeps students actively involved in their learning journey and increases memory retention.

California-Centric Content: Aceable has tailored its content to address the unique needs of California learners, including an industry-first downloadable Driving Anxiety Guide, content around driving in hazardous weather and, of course, highways.

Ace, Your Robot Instructor: Based on student feedback, Aceable has integrated Ace, the lovable robot mascot, even more into the course content. Ace makes learning less stressful, more engaging, and enjoyable.

Modernized Animations and Imagery: The course has updated animations and educational images to provide a premium learning experience. The modern, playful, and informative visuals help to enhance a student's understanding of essential driving concepts.

Efficient Vertical Scrolling: Aceable has implemented a user-friendly vertical scroll feature that streamlines the learning process by reducing the course page count by an impressive 64% for ease of studying.

The new and improved California Drivers Education course teaches California students what they need to know to get their licenses and empowers learners to be safe and confident drivers for life. For more information and to experience the full course visit: https://www.aceable.com/drivers-ed/california/

Aceable is a digital education platform built by experts in learning science that provides online drivers education for teens and adults. For more than a decade, Aceable has helped over 2 million students become confident, safe drivers through self-paced, interactive drivers ed and defensive driving courses. Aceable is available in select states like Texas, California, Florida, and more. For more information, visit http://www.aceable.com.

