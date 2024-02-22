AceIt by Juni Learning Launches Adaptive Tests to Help High Schoolers Ace the Digital SAT

"With our adaptive test, we're not just offering more resources; we're empowering students to understand their mistakes, focus their study efforts, and confidently ace the digital SAT." - Vivian Shen, CEO of Juni Learning Post this

AceIt's full-length test prepares students with an exam-like experience by offering:

Adaptive modules: Students who get more questions right on the first math and reading and writing modules will receive harder questions in the second module.

Built in calculator: A big shift of the digital SAT is the ability to use Desmos, a built in graphing calculator on the whole math section. Students can practice this through AceIt.

Mark for review tool: Students can mark questions they're uncertain about and then review them at the end of the module.

Answer elimination: Students can cross out answer choices to narrow down decisions

Timer: Students can show or hide the countdown timer during the diagnostic. At the end, students can see how much time they spent on each question and if they went over the allotted total time.

Projected scores: Students can see what their projected score is at the end based on the number of questions answered correctly in each module.

Unique Features from AceIt

After finishing the adaptive test, students can go into practice mode and ask the AI chatbot for help with the questions they missed. The AI will guide them through learning from their mistakes and provide hints as needed.

Students have a digital notebook that stores every question that they missed in test or practice mode. Students can use this notebook to make sure they not only understand why they got a question wrong, but know how to learn from their mistakes.

In the dashboard, students can see which areas are their strongest and weakest and then can target their practice so they are studying smarter, not harder.

How to Take an AceIt Adaptive Test:

Students can sign up at https://app.aceit.ai/sign-up for a FREE 3-day trial to take the adaptive test.

"Back when I was studying for the SAT, I remember doing practice tests every week for the months leading up to the test. I never once wondered if I'd run out of new practice tests since they were available in books, online and at my school. So when we heard from our AceIt Discord community that they were panicking about the March SAT because they'd already done the four CollegeBoard practice tests, we knew we had to help. With our adaptive test, we're not only offering more resources, but students can leverage our AI to fully understand why they got questions wrong, how to learn from their mistakes, and which sections they should focus on," said Vivian Shen CEO of Juni Learning.

To learn more about AceIt, visit aceit.ai. For more information, please contact AceIt at [email protected]

About Juni Learning

Founded in 2017, Juni Learning is an award-winning provider of online education solutions, offering personalized learning experiences to students around the world. As a leader in STEM education, Juni helps students of all ages and levels achieve their academic and career goals through innovative technology and expert instruction. The company is backed by top leaders and investors in technology including Y Combinator, Forerunner Ventures, and Pear VC. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit Juni Learning's website at https://junilearning.com/

