AceIt by Juni Learning Launches DSAT Dash: A Free 6-Week Challenge to Help High Schoolers Ace the Digital SAT

77% of American students feel overwhelmed by tests. With the DSAT Dash, AceIt is opening the doors for all students to get free, engaging Digital SAT support while creating a community to foster collaboration and motivation as students navigate through a big transition to the entirely Digital SAT

The DSAT Dash is a 6-week program aimed at providing high school students with the essential tools and resources needed to excel in the Digital SAT. This free initiative includes:

Daily Tips, Tricks, and Advice: Students will receive a daily dose of insights, strategies, and advice to enhance their preparation for the Digital SAT.

Live Events: There will be multiple live events students can attend, including an engaging Ivy League college student panel. Participants can submit questions ahead of time and interact with the panelists during the live sessions.

Office Hours in Discord: To ensure direct access to support, students will have the chance to attend office hours and ask SAT and college admissions-related questions.

Virtual Study Sessions: Students will be able to study together virtually in Discord to help motivate and support each other.

Giveaways and Prizes: Motivation is key to success. DSAT Dash incorporates exciting giveaways and prizes throughout the 6-week challenge, keeping participants engaged and inspired.

How to Join:

Participation in the DSAT Dash is free of charge. High school students can sign up for this transformative 6-week program by visiting https://aceit.ai/dsat-dash/.

"With the DSAT Dash, we're opening the doors for all students to get free, engaging Digital SAT support while creating a community to foster collaboration and motivation as students navigate through a big transition to the entirely Digital SAT," said Vivian Shen CEO of Juni Learning.

To learn more about AceIt, visit aceit.ai. For more information, please contact AceIt at [email protected]

About Juni Learning

Founded in 2017, Juni Learning is an award-winning provider of online education solutions, offering personalized learning experiences to students around the world. As a leader in STEM education, Juni helps students of all ages and levels achieve their academic and career goals through innovative technology and expert instruction. The company is backed by top leaders and investors in technology including Y Combinator, Forerunner Ventures, and Pear VC. The company is headquartered in San Francisco . For more information, visit Juni Learning's website at https://junilearning.com/

