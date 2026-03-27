Acelab Embeds Material Intelligence Directly in Revit Design Workflow

"As former CEO of Revit, I understand that architects need a platform for materials that works the same way design and documentation do - integrated, coordinated, and synchronized," said David Lemont, Executive Chairman of Acelab. Post this

Bidirectional Revit Integration: Design-Documentation Synchronization

Material Hub now maintains live, two-way synchronization between Revit models and project specifications. When architects select materials in Material Hub, those decisions automatically populate Revit families with complete specification data. Changes in either platform update the other instantly, creating a single source of truth that eliminates coordination errors between drawings and specifications.

"As former CEO of Revit, I understand that architects need a platform for materials that works the same way design and documentation do - integrated, coordinated, and synchronized," said David Lemont, Executive Chairman of Acelab. "Material decisions shouldn't live in separate systems that require manual coordination. This integration brings material intelligence into the design process where it belongs, eliminating the errors and rework that plague traditional workflows."

Automated Keynote Generation

The platform's automated keynote system generates specification-compliant drawing annotations directly from Material Hub's database of 200,000+ products. As designers work in Revit, Material Hub automatically creates properly formatted keynotes that reference CSI MasterFormat divisions, maintain consistency across drawing sets, and update dynamically when material decisions evolve.

This automation saves substantial documentation time while ensuring material intelligence remains synchronized between specifications and Revit drawings, eliminating coordination errors and omissions.

Real-World Impact

"When I was in practice, keynote automation was one of the biggest challenges we faced. Managing keynotes through spreadsheets meant we always ran the risk of the data being out of date by the time we needed it. Now they generate automatically from Material Hub and stay synchronized with your specifications. The efficiency gain is substantial, but the accuracy is what makes this genuinely valuable," said Vardhan Mehta, CEO of Acelab.

Material-Forward Design

These capabilities enable architects to evaluate sustainability metrics, compare cost implications, and assess code compliance during schematic design—with confidence that those early decisions will flow seamlessly through design development and into construction documents without re-entry or coordination risk.

Every material decision, including alternatives considered and rejected, becomes part of the firm's institutional knowledge rather than remaining locked in individual project files.

Availability

The bidirectional Revit integration and automated keynote system are available as part of Material Hub Pro, a paid upgrade to the platform's free core functionality for architecture firms.

About Acelab

Material Hub is the AI-powered materials management platform serving over 20,000 architecture firms including 80% of the top 100. The platform maintains a comprehensive database of 200,000+ products with complete sustainability metrics and performance data, enabling coordinated material decisions across architects, manufacturers, owners, and contractors while preserving institutional knowledge that traditionally disappears between projects. Material Hub has completed Series A funding led by Navitas Capital with participation from global AEC industry leaders. For more information, visit acelabusa.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Kaczor, Acelab, 1 347-654-9713, [email protected], https://acelabusa.com/

SOURCE Acelab