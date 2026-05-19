Acelleron Expands Multilingual Breast Pump Education and Support Programs

"Parents already have enough to navigate. Our goal is to remove barriers, not add to them. These expanded education and support programs give families real, personalized guidance when they need it most, in a language that feels comfortable and familiar." Post this

Education and Support Programs: Starting Families Off Right

Designed to meet all lactating parents where they are, Acelleron's programs offer the kind of guidance often missing from DME services. These programs help families understand the fundamentals of breastfeeding and breast pump use, while providing clear direction on when and where to turn for additional support along the way.

Key program offerings include:

Pump Exploration Webinar: A free, on-demand overview of breast pump types, parts, and usage, with guidance on choosing a pump based on individual lifestyles and needs. With over 5,600 registrants, the webinar has become a go-to resource for families.

Pumping Support Consults: Personalized 1-on-1 virtual sessions, such as Unbox Your Pump, Flange Fit Basics, and Return to Work 101 provide clear, practical guidance that empowers moms to feel confident and informed through varying stages of their pumping journey. More than 1,150 consults have been completed to date, with 98% of respondents reporting their expectations were met.

Pumping Support Group: Led by an Acelleron IBCLC, this group allows moms to connect, share experiences, and discuss challenges at any stage of their lactation and pumping journey.

YouTube Videos and Unboxing Series: A growing video library provides equitable, easy-to-access education on breast pump overviews and use, flange fit, cycle speeds and settings, and more, helping families gain valuable knowledge.

"Knowledge is power, and when parents feel empowered in their feeding journey, they may feel more equipped and less stressed if certain things don't go as planned," said Brittany Regan Fisher, IBCLC and Education & Support Programs Manager of Acelleron. "It's not just about a pump. It is about the person, the dyad, and the overall experience."

Acelleron's consults broaden the continuum of care by providing every attendee with resources and options for additional support, including breastfeeding coalitions, feeding websites, pump manufacturer contacts, and directories such as ZipMilk.

Supporting Breastfeeding Goals

Acelleron's Breast Pump Education and Support Programs are designed to support families as they work toward their individual breastfeeding goals. These offerings align with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and World Health Organization (WHO), which encourage exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months with continued breastfeeding for at least two years.

To better understand the experiences of the families Acelleron serves, its 6-month and 12-month Breastfeeding Experience Surveys found that 67% of respondents reported exclusively breastfeeding through 6 months, with 72% still breastfeeding at 12 months. While many factors influence feeding decisions and duration, including clinical care, workplace policies, and personal circumstances, these insights reflect the experiences of Acelleron's population and highlight the importance of access to education, resources, and support throughout the feeding journey.

Examining challenges to meet breastfeeding goals is just as critical, with issues with lactation and unsupportive work policies cited as the top reasons moms stopped breastfeeding. Acelleron's Return to Work 101 virtual consult, for example, was born from these challenges, reinforcing the need for educational resources and support that meet moms where they are and why expanding access remains at the center of Acelleron's mission.

Expanding Multilingual Access

To better serve multilingual households, Acelleron has also launched its website in Spanish. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 42 million people in the U.S. speak Spanish at home, representing roughly 13% of the population, and research shows that language barriers can limit access to healthcare and maternal support, contributing to poorer outcomes.

By offering a fully translated website and supporting materials and resources in Spanish, Acelleron helps ensure more parents can access the critical support, education, and maternity products they need in the language they trust most, reflecting the company's commitment to equity and inclusion.

Acelleron is also analyzing ordering data to identify additional preferred languages and plans to broaden multilingual offerings over time.

Supporting Providers to Better Serve Families

In addition to family-facing resources, Acelleron continues to strengthen its Clinical Series, an ongoing educational series designed for providers working in lactation. Covering timely, clinician-requested topics, the series helps bridge the gap between providers and the pumping families they serve, supporting their ability to offer informed, compassionate care in a collaborative, dialogue-based environment.

Looking Ahead

Acelleron remains focused on growing its Education and Support Programs to increase access, equity, and positive outcomes to as many families as possible across languages, backgrounds, and experiences. By expanding multilingual resources, the organization is helping ensure more parents receive quality, compassionate support, gaining the confidence they need for lactation and parenting journeys.

For more information about Acelleron's Education and Support Programs, Clinical Series, and free resources, visit acelleron.com/pump-edu.

Media Contact

Rebecca Peglow, Acelleron, 1 978-738-9800, [email protected], https://acelleron.com/

SOURCE Acelleron