Acelpa Health Established as Integrated Specialty Infusion Platform

Acelpa Health serves as a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem, supporting patients, payors, providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers with integrated, value-driven solutions that improve care quality and lower costs. The organization builds long-term relationships with patients through high-touch clinical support and education; collaborates with payors and risk-bearing entities to design outcome- based programs that improve care quality and enhance cost efficiency; and enables providers to streamline care coordination through end-to-end service support.

Together, Acelpa Health's specialty infusion providers offer services across 32 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands—delivering coast-to-coast coverage. The organization currently includes nine accredited specialty pharmacies and 15 ambulatory infusion centers. Acelpa Health's access to over 100 limited distribution drugs (LDDs) ensures patients receive the specialized therapies they need. With an ever-expanding roster of relationships with hundreds of payors and managed care organizations, Acelpa Health is focused on improving patient access, affordability, and continuity of care across all stages of treatment.

"We're not just a collective of independent specialty infusion providers—we're a dedicated partner in the care journey," said Kridner. "Our team works tirelessly to ensure that patients not only get access to their therapies but are also supported through every step of their treatment journey. We're proud to provide a model of care that truly prioritizes the needs of patients."

Acelpa Health is a national platform that unites trusted specialty infusion providers including California Specialty Pharmacy, ContinuumRx, Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy, and Continuum Health under one umbrella, creating an integrated care model that combines national reach with local expertise and community-based support. Acelpa Health is dedicated to delivering high-quality specialty infusion pharmacy services—both at its ambulatory infusion centers and through home infusion—for patients living with complex, chronic, acute, and rare conditions. Through value-based partnerships and clinically driven programs, Acelpa Health delivers personalized, high-touch support that enhances outcomes, reduces the cost of care, and expands access to critical therapies. With services spanning 32 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the platform includes nine licensed pharmacies and 15 infusion centers and provides access to over 100 limited distribution drugs (LDDs). Our mission is to enhance patient health and quality of life through compassionate, comprehensive specialty infusion and pharmacy services and to empower life beyond a diagnosis. For more information, visit: www.acelpahealth.com.

Jennifer Ringler, Acelpa Health, 1 973-647-5004, [email protected]

