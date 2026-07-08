Acelpa Health Expands Data Analytics Capabilities to Deliver Deeper Market Access Insights for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

"We believe data plays a critical role in helping manufacturers understand and address barriers to therapy access." -- George W. Kridner IV, CEO Post this

"At Acelpa Health, we believe data plays a critical role in helping manufacturers understand and address barriers to therapy access," says George W. Kridner IV, CEO of Acelpa Health. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to generate meaningful insights across the patient journey, helping our manufacturer partners make more informed decisions while ultimately supporting better access to care for the patients they serve."

The MedEdge platform will enable Acelpa Health to aggregate and analyze data across its network of specialty pharmacies and infusion providers, creating enhanced visibility into operational performance, patient access workflows, reimbursement trends, and therapy utilization. By consolidating data from multiple systems into a unified analytics environment, Acelpa Health will be able to generate more comprehensive reporting and deliver deeper insights to pharmaceutical manufacturers and other healthcare stakeholders. All patient data is de-identified and no PHI is shared.

These enhanced capabilities will support Acelpa Health's broader mission of helping manufacturers navigate the complexities of market access and specialty therapy distribution. Through improved visibility into patient access barriers, therapy initiation timelines, adherence trends, and reimbursement challenges, manufacturers can gain a clearer understanding of how therapies perform in real-world settings and identify opportunities to better support providers and patients.

"Specialty pharmacies sit at the intersection of patients, providers, health plans, and manufacturers, creating a unique opportunity to generate insights that can improve access to therapy," says Emmanuel Peña, VP of Trade Relations at Acelpa Health. "By transforming operational data into actionable information, we can provide our partners with a more complete view of the patient journey and help identify opportunities to improve the overall treatment experience."

MedEdge Solutions is providing the technical backbone behind this collaboration. The company specializes in finding, validating, and automating data inside the complex systems that run specialty and infusion pharmacy operations, and its team is responsible for consolidating Acelpa Health's network-wide data into a single, trusted source that can be audited, trended, and delivered to stakeholders without manual intervention.

"Acelpa Health built something rare — a genuinely national network with the clinical depth of a local pharmacy," says Jon Love, President and Chief Growth Officer at MedEdge Solutions. "The systems behind a network that size are complex, and the people who know how to navigate them are hard to find and even harder to keep. That is exactly the gap MedEdge is built to close. We are proud to serve as the data intelligence partner behind Acelpa Health's next chapter, and to help their manufacturer partners see the patient journey with a level of clarity this industry rarely gets."

The collaboration reflects Acelpa Health's ongoing commitment to leveraging data-driven solutions to support market access initiatives, enhance patient support programs, and strengthen partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.

About Acelpa Health

Acelpa Health is a national platform that unites trusted specialty infusion providers – including California Specialty Pharmacy, ContinuumRx, Integrated Care Systems, Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy, and Continuum Health – under one umbrella, creating an integrated care model that combines national reach with local expertise and community-based support. Acelpa Health is dedicated to delivering high-quality specialty infusion pharmacy services – both at its ambulatory infusion centers and through home infusion – for patients living with complex, chronic, acute, and rare conditions. Through value-based partnerships and clinically driven programs, Acelpa Health provides personalized, high-touch support that enhances outcomes, reduces the cost of care, and expands access to critical therapies. With services spanning 39 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the network includes nine licensed pharmacies and 21 infusion centers and provides access to more than 100 limited distribution drugs (LDDs). Our mission is to enhance patient health and quality of life through compassionate, comprehensive specialty infusion and pharmacy services – and to empower life beyond a diagnosis. For more information, visit: www.acelpahealth.com.

About MedEdge Solutions

MedEdge Solutions is a specialty and infusion pharmacy data intelligence and automation company. MedEdge finds, validates, and fixes the data inside the complex systems that run specialty and infusion pharmacy operations — including WellSky CPR Plus/CareTend, Brightree, WeInfuse, and Inovalon — and automates that data out to the people who need it, without manual intervention. MedEdge does not replace the platforms pharmacies and infusion providers already run on; it makes the data inside them work the way it should. Operating exclusively within specialty and infusion pharmacy, MedEdge partners with organizations like Acelpa Health to close the gap between complex operational systems and the clean, trusted insight that manufacturers, providers, and patients depend on. For more information, visit: www.mededgesolutions.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ringler, Acelpa Health, 1 973-647-5004, [email protected], https://acelpahealth.com/

SOURCE Acelpa Health